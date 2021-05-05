Ruth (Chris) O’Brien
January 12, 1945 - April 27, 2021
Ruth (Chris) O’Brien, 76, passed away peacefully April 27, 2021, at her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Heather O’Brien’s home in Sandstone, Minn., after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
Born January 12, 1945, to Eivind and Dorothy (Olander) Christoffersen, in Medford, Wis., Ruth was baptized Ruth Marie at the First Lutheran Church in Ogema. At the age of six, the family moved to Osage, Iowa. She was confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran.
Due to the fact there was another “Ruth” in her class, her classmates began calling her “Chris,” a nickname that became “her name” from that time forward. Chris graduated from Osage High School in 1963 and from the University of Iowa in 1967, majoring in psychology.
She accepted a position with Lutheran Brotherhood services in Minneapolis where she met the love of her life, Don O’Brien, a Viet Nam Veteran. They were married in the historical Fort Snelling Chapel on September 8, 1972. They became parents of Kelly Jo and Don Patrick. Tragedy struck September 1, 1981, when Chris’ husband was fatally injured in an ultra-light airplane accident, leaving Chris a widow with Kelly in kindergarten, Don a preschooler.
Chris served as office administrator for several different school districts in Pine County during her career and near the end of her working years, served as an editor for the Askov American newspaper in Askov. In retirement, she directed her creative energies to beading, knitting, and most importantly Hardanger lace. Her work was meticulous and she was most generous, gifting treasured ornaments, bookmarks, and beaded purses to relatives and friends. She loved playing a competitive game of Rummy Cube with her friend Sue Boylan.
But what Chris treasured most was family — holidays with Don, Heather and grands, spending vacation time in Florida with Kelly, and keeping close touch with her siblings.
Surviving Chris are her children, Don (Heather), grandsons, Kolten and Korben, Sandstone; Kelly, Deltona, Fla.; brothers John (Mary) Christoffersen, Gainesville, Fla., and Carl (Doris) Christoffersen, Edina, Minn.; sister, Carol (Paul) Anderson, Saint Ansgar, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Carol Ellen Christoffersen, Palm Desert, Calif.; nieces, Karla Sovereign, Li Christoffersen, Lynn Kong, Annie Christoffersen, Kari Anderson, and Lori Jungck; nephews, Paul Kutzik, Mark, John, Steven Christoffersen, and Jonathan Anderson.
Preceding Chris in death were her husband, Don; parents, Eivind and Dorothy Christoffersen; in-laws, Don Jr., and Betty O’Brien; brothers, Paul and Arthur Christoffersen; sister, Miriam Kutzik; nephew, Christopher Anderson.
Chris’ wishes were to be cremated and to be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery next to her husband, date to be announced. Memorials may be directed to Don O’Brien at 59585 State Hwy 23, Sandstone, MN 55072 and will be donated to Hospice and/or cancer care unless otherwise indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.