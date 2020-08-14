Ruth “Penny” Pruissen
March 2, 1943 - August 3, 2020
Ruth “Penny” Pruissen, of Hinckley, Minnesota, passed away on August 3, 2020. She was 77 years old.
Ruth was born in Forest Lake, Minnesota to George and Eva (Tyron) Booker on March 2, 1943. She attended Willow River High School. On November 2, 1968 she married Tony Pruissen and they made their home in Hinckley.
Ruth kept busy as a waitress and keeping books for the family business. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and watching the birds. She also enjoyed to cross stitch.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Pruissen, parents; George and Eva Booker, sisters; Jackie Willie, Delores Lindholm, and Dorothy Howard, brothers; John, Willard and James Booker.
Ruth is survived by brothers; Robert (Merc) Booker, Kenny (Pat) Booker, George Jr. Booker, sisters; Betty Pekofske, Pat Nelson, Joyce (Earl) Warpula, Barb (Robert) Calhoun, Linda (Larry) Schleret, Ginger (Leroy) Price, Vickie (Ron) Oetterer, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and her dog Roxie.
A private family service will be held.
Public Visitation was held at the Tatting Methven Funeral Chapel in Hinckley, Minn. on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., burial was at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Rutledge, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Hinckley News August 6, 2020)
