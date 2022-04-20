Sharon R. Mosbeck
Sharon Rae Mosbek, age 66, of Finlayson, Minn. passed away peacefully on February 28, 2022, after a two-year long battle fighting pancreatic cancer, at her home with her family by her side.
A memorial service will be held for Sharon at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN.
