Shirley A. Custard
Shirley Ann Custard died on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home. She was 72 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley with Rev. Kate Mensing officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m.
A full obituary will be in next week’s paper.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
