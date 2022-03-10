Shirley A. Custard
June 24, 1949 - February 27, 2022
Shirley Ann Custard died on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home in rural Hinckley. She was 72 years old.
Shirley was born on June 24, 1949 in Stanley, Wisconsin to Valentine and Mary Ann (Wettstien) Licht. On April 9, 1993 she was united in marriage to Steve Custard. Shirley enjoyed walking through the woods with her dogs, and she loved spending time with and taking care of her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Valentine and Mary Ann Licht.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, David (Devonna) Brunett, Travis (Shannon) Brunett, Sara (William) Hamre, Jamie Johnson and Brandon Custard; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Duane Licht, Roy (Paula) Licht, Mary (Mike) Weyrauch, Val Licht and Kay Licht; as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home in Hinckley with Rev. Kate Mensing officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
