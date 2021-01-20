Steven A. Carlstrom
June 24, 1969 - December 29, 2020
Steven Anthony Carlstrom, age 51, of St. Cloud, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2020.
Steven was born in St. Paul, Minn. and grew up in Cambridge, Minn. He attended Cambridge High School receiving his diploma and going on to receive an Associates Degree in roofing. Steven became a registered active member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Tribe of South Dakota.
Steven is preceded in death by his father, Gordon Carlstrom. He is survived by his children, Kevin, Shianne, Sky; his mother, Neva Carlstrom; his sister, Paige Carlstrom, Vilee Carlstrom; his brothers, Earnest Carlstrom, James Carlstrom; and his granddaughter, Hadley; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
A Gathering of Family of Friends will be held at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home for Steven on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, with a visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and a memorial service at 2 p.m. officiated by Steve Nelson. Steven will be buried with his sister in the spring.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral Home of Hinckley, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
