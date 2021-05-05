Thelma E. Scott
February 20, 1934 - April 29, 2021
Thelma Scott passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the age of 87.
Thelma Elizabeth Jamison was born to Samuel and Odelia Jamison in Alma, Wisconsin.
Thelma loved her grandkids more than anything; she loved talking about them, waiting to see the latest pictures and hearing about their latest adventures. Living in “the sticks” afforded Thelma many encounters with wildlife visiting in her yard; deer, birds and the occasional black bear. She also loved to paint and several of her “works” have been given to family members. She also enjoyed word puzzles, coloring and listening to her country music classic favorites like Ernest Tubb, Johnny Horton and Patsy Cline. Thelma was said to be a “very interesting lady” recently by someone and that certainly was true. She will be missed.
She is survived by her sons Mike Scott, Joe Scott both of Hinckley, Terry Scott of Superior, Wisconsin; grandchildren Marcus Sonsteby, Marisa Sonsteby, Travis Scott, Toni Dahlmeier, Traci Scott, Marshall Sonsteby; great-grandchildren Grace, Mercy, Justice, Jubliee, Glory, Nia; siblings Alfred Jamison of Wabasha, Trvin (Helen) Jamison of Sparks, Nevada, Cliff Jamison of Wisconsin, Shirley Kolve of Elva, Wisconsin; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Scott; daughter, Rebecca Sonsteby; nine sisters and two brothers.
A celebration of Thelma’s life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City – Swanson Chapel.
