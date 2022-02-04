Tim Mans
May 24, 1957 - January 24, 2022
Tim Mans passed away very unexpectedly Monday, January 24, 2022 at his home in Hinckley at the age of 64.
Timothy John Mans was born May 24, 1957 to Arthur and Eileen (Moody) Mans in Pine City, Minnesota. He was the oldest of six children and was raised on a farm where his hard work ethic started at a young age. He was driving tractor before he went to kindergarten and was not able to participate in many sports as he had to be home for chores.
Tim graduated from Hinckley High School in 1975 and attended tech school in Pine City for a semester. He worked at a gas station and then for Cummings. Tim then took a job with Commonwealth as a mechanic putting in the power line extending from North Branch to the Canadian boarder. His job with Commonwealth took him all over the United States starting with Gallup, New Mexico. He lived in 14 different towns. In the late 80s he came back home to Minnesota and worked for Bob Jones. Built a home and his business of his own called Tim’s Repair on the property that he was raised on. Tim retired working for Innovative Basement Systems as their lead mechanic. During retirement Tim found love in working for Geisler’s farm. Even through all his back problems it was hard for him to put down his wrench. He was a such a hard worker and it was so tough to slow him down.
Throughout his life he always found time for some fun. With his motto being, work hard and play later. Tim very much had a love for the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and spend countless hours around a campfire listening to good old country music with a drink in hand.
Tim had a passion for demolition derbies. His father introduced him into this hobby at a very young age and this is where he gained his nickname “MULE” and the number 21. He traveled state to state to run in demos however, Pine County fair was always his favorite. His last run was 1992 where he took 1st place. In his later years one would have thought he was part of the fair board as you could always find him in the fair board office or pulling cars out during the derby with his tractor.
Tim knew how to fix everything and was so selfless with his time. He was the first phone call for many when in the need for help. He was a good man true to his word with such a huge heart. He will be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy of love.
Tim is survived by his daughter Sara (Glen) Goebel; sons Thomas (Jenna) Mans, Tyler Mans all of Pine City; three grandchildren: Teegan, Easton, Brendalyn Goebel; mother Eileen Mans of Hinckley; significant other Beth Hein of Rush City; siblings Daniel (Heidi) Mans of Finlayson, Jim Mans of Hinckley, John Mans of Sandstone; niece Savannah (Pat) Vail of Hugo; nephew Teddy Mans of Finlayson; first wife Brenda Mans of Pine City; former wife Susan Sivigny of Pine City; step-children Nic Hinze of North Dakota, Ashley Wiedemann of Pine City; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Mans; brother Thomas Mans; sister Susan Mans.
Funeral services for Tim are scheduled for 11 a.m.; Saturday February 12, 2022 with visitation one hour prior at the Pine City National Guard Armory and also a gathering time Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City.
Memorials in Tim’s memory may be directed to: Jim Jordan Chapter of MN Deer Hunters Association or Pine County Fair Board.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.