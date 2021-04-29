Violet F. Hampeys
January 10, 1921 - April 21, 2021
Violet Fern Hampeys, of Hinckley, Minn., passed away on April 21, 2021 at her home. She was 100 years old.
Violet was born on January 10, 1921 to George and Mary (Cutland) Wooster in Pine Lake Township, Pine County, Minn. She lived in Hinckley, Zimmerman and back to Hinckley through her life. Violet married John Hickle and had three daughters: Mary Logan, Joan Olson and Janice Vaughn.
She worked at Mae and Marie’s Restaurant in downtown Hinckley, Red Owl, Fingerhut and Nords. She would pick beans and blueberries to sell to the local grocery stores, Red Owl and Gimples. Violet would trap with her dad and enjoyed crocheting many beautiful handmade items. She was very creative and enjoyed making things from nature. Violet always had a garden and canned anything she could.
After John passed away Violet married Paul Hampeys on December 5, 1985. They moved to Zimmerman for a bit and eventually moved back to the Hinckley area. They loved to Polka, travel, play cards with Paul’s family and visit with family and friends. Violet was a social butterfly.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents, and her first husband John Hickle. She was the oldest of five siblings who all preceded her in death: Merlyn (Vi) Wooster, Edna (Russell) Wheatman, Myrtle (Henry) Hickle, Betty Schafer and Mae (Paul) Salmon, daughter, Joan Olson, granddaughter Amber Conboy, and brothers and sisters in law; Ann Sawatzky, Ray and Margaret Kroschel, Vance and Gertrude Frye, Henry Hickle, Paul Hickle, Bernie Hickle.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Paul Hampeys, daughters; Mary Logan and Janice Vaughn, she was blessed with nine grandchildren; Crystal (Dave) Mans, Rick Armagost and Jean, Tammy (Sabin) Smith, Wendy Kenmir (friend Steve), Christine Olson, Kelly Olson, Amber Conboy, and Lindsay Vaughn (friend Jared), 25 great-grandchildren and 37 great-great grandchildren with two more on the way, and many special nephews and nieces, as well as her brothers and sister in laws.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hinckley, Minn., with Father Joseph Sirba officiating and Joni Nelson providing the music. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Hickle, Dave Mans, Don Olson, Paul Hickle, Randy Hickle and Jim Hickle.
Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota.
