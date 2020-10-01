Wanda K. Miller
February 9, 1955 - September 24, 2020
Wanda Kathryn Miller, 84, of Hinckley passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in Elderwood Assisted Living Facility, after a long illness.
She was the daughter of Turner and Ruby (Walker) Chambers, born to them on December 19th, 1935.
She married Melvin Miller on February 9, 1955 and they raised five children in Northeast Minneapolis. She worked for AT&T for 35 years before retiring. In her spare time she loved cooking, one being beautiful wedding cakes she made for friends and family. Another favorite she enjoyed were games with the family and playing bingo and making crafts with her fellow residents at Elderwood.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Melvin, her parents, her brother Hershel, a sister Nina Baxter, three of her children, Carrolle, Jeff and Keith, one granddaughter Angela Kendall. She is survived by two of her children, Darrel Miller of Nisswa, Minn., and Gary Miller(Julie) of Minneapolis. Six grandchildren Sandy and Anita Kendall, Gary Miller and Jesse LaMere, Derek and Rylee Schmidt, two sisters, Joan Barker of Dibble, Okla. and Betty Miller of Hinckley, Minn. and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Tatting-Methven Funeral Home followed by visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hinckley Community Center in Hinckley, Minn.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, Minn. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
(Published in the Hinckley News 10.1.20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.