William C. Loomis
August 21, 1945 - March 12, 2020
William (Bill) Carl Loomis was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on August 21, 1945 to William Preston and Fern V. (Carlson) Carroll Loomis. The family lived along Lake of the Isles until Bill was five years old. At this time, the family moved to Lake Vermillion into in a house which his Dad had designed. This was the perfect location for Bill to develop his love of boats and water. When Bill was 10 years old he was given a 16’ wooden boat with a 10 hp motor. Each year Bill would carefully sand and repaint the boat in various colors. His favorite summer pastime was to cruise around the lake and enjoy the beauty around him. The only rule he had for his boat was that no fish or fishing were allowed.
Bill graduated from Cook High School in 1963 and enlisted in the army in October of 1965. After being trained as a cook, he was assigned duty in Germany and served as Orderly to Major General Edward Rowney. He toured with the General and greatly enjoyed his time in Germany.
Upon discharge, Bill worked as a cook at the Villa Maria Nursing Home in Mpls. where he met and in 1971, married his wife of 48 years, Lila Hartl of Hinckley. Bill & Lila moved to the Chicago area and worked in the food service industry until 1978. During this time, Bill was an Executive Chef for Canteen Corporation and managed food services including those at Western Electric {feeding 4,000 daily) and Caterpillar Tractor ( feeding 7,000 daily). They then settled on the Hartl Farm southwest of Hinckley and raised beef cattle.
Since farming does not always provide a living wage, Bill enjoyed many other careers. These included owning Carlsona Beach on Mille Lacs Lake for ten years, bartending, and becoming a financial advisor with Waddell & Reed. Bill also enjoyed serving on the Mission Creek Town Board for many years.
Bill thoroughly enjoyed people and making sure everyone around him was included in conversation. He, never lost his enjoyment of boats and water, restoring many boats and building a 12’ speed boat which was “water-bound” from April to November. He loved the Lord, his family and church family and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church (PCA) of Hinckley.
Bill went to his eternal home on March 12, 2020 at the age Of 74. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Katherine Carroll (Loomis) Creamer. He is survived by Lila and his sisters Bea (Phil) Carlson and Betty (Lee) Norby of Minneapolis, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Memorial Service was delayed due to COVID, but a “Remembering Bill” day will be held on September 4 (What would have been their 50th wedding anniversary) at the First Presbyterian Church in Hinckley.
Service (planned by Bill) at 2 p.m., Chaplain Ross Haverhals officiating, visitation one hour prior.
