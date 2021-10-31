A snowstorm is always a welcome addition to an outdoor wedding…or maybe not. My husband Scott and I traveled across Minnesota and South Dakota to the Black Hills on the western border. We watched the weather and were less than delighted to note we were driving in to the end of the snowstorm. Lead, South Dakota was our destination where we were met by 14” of fresh snow! The date was October 14th; yes 14” of snow on the 14th. Scott and I settled in to our historic bed and breakfast, texting Savannah and Mary with great excitement; about the wedding not the snow!
Despite the weather, we were determined and delighted to witness the marriage of Savannah (Franklin) and James Eastman. Savannah is the youngest daughter of Tim and Mary Franklin, who owned our local newspapers for many years. She chose to attend college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Tim and Mary moved to South Dakota a few years later.
Certainly there were changes to the wedding plans. The wedding was held inside. We arrived at the venue, a beautiful white barn in Belle Fourche, near Spearfish. We were greeted and delighted to have time to visit a bit before the wedding. Savannah wore a sleeveless gown with a full skirt. She was gorgeous and her groom enthusiastically agreed! The bridal party included siblings and friends with the bride’s sister Emilee and Amanda Ripley, high school friend from Sandstone as bridesmaids. Tim walked his daughter down the aisle in a black suit and white Converse styled shoes. Classy Tim, very classy.
The wedding was set with large cathedral windows against a backdrop of the blue sky with the piercing sun streaming in. The contrast of the crisp white sparkling snow in the sunshine was breathtakingly beautiful. A reception with dinner and dancing finished the night including inside fireworks for their first dance. It was a joy to be part of this celebration. Savannah and Jim live in Rapid City where they are employed.
Scott and I also had opportunity to visit former Askoviate Philip Pescheck and his wife Linda. We drove to Sundance, Wyo. to have a lovely dinner and visit. I believe we have not seen them for ten years. It was a true delight. Of course, Phillip’s dad owned the last rutabaga warehouse business in Askov so there was some chatting about rutabagas!
Each morning of our trip I donned my winter coat and hiking boots and trudged through deep snow to see the beauty of the Black Hills in the winter of fresh snow. Of course, I had my camera backpack replete with an additional lens and tripod. Again, the pristine snow covered the ground against a back drop of azure blue sky and emerald trees. I truly enjoyed the opportunity and even snuck in a hike with Amanda the day after the wedding. We decided to hike to one of Savannah’s favorite spots in Spearfish Canyon, the Roughlock Waterfall.
It was a quick trip with long hours of travel, but the joy of seeing dear friends and participating in the culmination of the sweet love story of Savannah and Jim was so precious. Congratulations to the Eastman couple. God Bless you!
