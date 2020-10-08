As I Pastor, I am always interested in surveys that seek to report on the “spiritual/religious” beliefs of our culture in general, and more specifically within the Christian church.
A article recently published in the Christian Post highlighted the results of one such study, that was undertaken by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University.
The study which was titled, “American Worldview Inventory” was designed to explore the perceptions of “sin and salvation” among the American population as a whole, and also within the various branches of the Christian faith. While the survey seemed to confirm many of the trends, we have seen in American culture in regards to “spiritual/religious” beliefs in recent years, what concerned me more were the responses from those who would self-identify as Christians.
According to the Cultural Research Center’s study 2/3 of Americans, not Christians, but Americans in general, believe that faith, a generic “faith” is more important than the specific faith which they align themselves with.
If we are looking at the culture of our nation, this should not really be a surprise to us.
One of the reasons behind this change, is that our nation has become much more diverse religiously over the last twenty to thirty years. Therefore, many have developed personal relationships with individuals with ‘spiritual/religious beliefs that are different from our own.
Please understand, I am not commenting on immigration, nor on the beliefs of other religious groups, but merely reflecting on the change in the ‘spiritual/religious’ fabric of our country.
The second factor driving this cultural change is the increasingly secular nature of our culture. Recent studies have remarked about this rise in the “none’s”, those with no formal religious affiliation or ties.
As a result, of these two factors, we should not be overly surprised to find a more loose understanding of faith in the culture around us.
However, as a Christian and as a Pastor, while I am concerned about the culture around me, I am most concerned with the survey’s findings regarding the beliefs of Christians regarding ‘faith’.
According to the “American Worldview Inventory” 68% of those who self-identified themselves as Christian also held the belief that a ‘faith’ was more important than a specific faith.
The survey further broke down their findings with 77% of Roman Catholics, 67% of Mainline Christians, and 62% of Pentecostals, and 56% of Evangelical Christians agreeing with the statement that ‘faith’, a generic belief was more important than a specific faith, even a Christian faith.
This troubles me as both a Christian and as a Pastor because it goes against the central teaching of Jesus Christ.
In the Gospel of John, Jesus makes the bold and exclusionary statement, “I am the way, and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (14:6)
This was a truth that caused many to turn away from Jesus, but it was also a truth that was held so dearly that many would choose death over renunciation of it.
Even today, there are Christian’s around the world, in places such as China, Nigeria, North Korea, Turkey, and many other nations facing persecution because of their embrace of this belief, that Jesus is the one and only way to salvation.
It’s unfortunate in a society where we have greater religious freedom than any other place in the world, we have so quickly and effortlessly turned away from the core teaching of our faith and become more like the culture around us.
As Christians, we are to be in the world, yet not of the world, we are a people transformed by the gospel and not conformed to the world around us. Unfortunately, it seems that we are becoming increasingly more and more like the culture that we are called to be alight unto.
Pastor Russell Whitaker is the pastor at the Hinckley Evangelical Free Church in Hinckley, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.