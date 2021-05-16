I
recently had the fun job of taking photographs and writing a story about local greenhouses. I noticed I take a lot of close up photos and started to wonder what a greenhouse and the flowers mean in my world.
I came to the conclusion that a greenhouse is a creative place full of happy colors, textures and shapes combined with the scents of various herbs and freshly potted plants.
I love taking close up photos and capturing the little details of the flowers. In my mind, they are pieces of art. After a looong year of pandemic rules and restrictions, a cold drab winter and weeks of rain, it was rejuvenating to see the bright colors of the flowers.
Bright pink hydrangeas, deep red petunias, happy pansies and delicate cosmo’s swaying gently on long delicate stems in the warming breeze and bright sunshine make me sigh with contentment and anticipation.
The flowers, herbs and budding vegetables are nature’s promise that spring is finally on the way.
They also bring back memories. My gram, Dot Bolme, was a Cloquet resident and master gardener. As she got older, I brought my kids over to help her weed and work in her gardens.
When she was in her late 80’s and early 90s, I dutifully brought a bouquet of her beautiful hydrangeas to enter in the Carlton County Fair each year. The first year I stopped by her house, excited to tell her that she won first place. She laughed, then informed me my auntie had brought her to the fair and she knew her bouquet was the only entry. I never could fool gram.
It turns out a hydrangea is a shrub, not a flower. The people created the category for my gram. My gram has been gone about six years, but every time I see hydrangeas I remember that moment and hear her laugh again.
I try to grow a garden but have limited success. Apparently I did not inherit my grams green thumb.
I took my plants with me when I moved to my current home about 12 years ago. Several are from my gram. One of my favorites was a deep, dark purple iris and it smelled like black licorice. Sadly, we must have had an early frost several years ago, because it disappeared, along with my purple echinacea and delicate fern leaf bleeding heart. However, the weeds grow beautifully.
Jamie Lund is a reporter for Northstar Media, including the Hinckley News, Pine County Courier, Askov Amercan and Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be reached at news@hinckleynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.