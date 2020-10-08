To the editor
1. Know your candidates policy before you vote. Trump and GOP on climate control: Hoax it will cool down when the fires go out in the west, forest fires rake the forest floor. Air quality burn more coal fossil-fuel so I get the vote in Kentucky, North Dakota, Texas, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma etc. Water quality: Eliminate EPA regulations for factory and manufacturers runoff. Hurricanes use nukes as black magic markers to stop them from reaching the USA coasts.
2. Racism: I can’t use the words President Trump uses. Countries with black leaders are “fill in the blank” number two countries. protect anything to do with confederate statues are leaders who supported slavery our oppression support white nationalists Muslim and Islamic bands refugee bans border walls.
3. Pro-life, anti-abortion because it will get votes from the extreme right
4. Pro-death 200,000 covid-19 deaths “it is what it is” we’re number one greatest job of any country. Children dying in cages at the border. Forced hysterectomies at ICE facilities. No gun control after countless mass shootings.
5. Covid-19: “I have no responsibility” still no federal plan or Nationwide testing. “Drink or ingest disinfectants, sit under a black light” “it will go away like a miracle” you can house train a dog or a cat but you can’t teach Trump or GOPs to wear a mask.
6. Religion: Use rubber bullets and tear gas, national guard troops on USA citizens to hold a Bible upside down in front of a church.
7. Healthcare eliminate Affordable Care act, Medicare, Medicaid and social security
8. New healthcare plan in 2017: Paul Ryan has a plan greatest ever? 2018 I have a plan in two months greatest ever? 2019 new plan in three months greatest ever? 2020 we’ll release a new plan after election greatest ever? Who are we fooling healthcare just like everything else has no plan.
9. Law & order: Most riots, most civilian killings, most police killings, mass shootings, civil unrest since the 60s. Greatest ever once again.
10. Veterans took credit for all the programs put into place by President Obama, called John McCain and other captured soldiers killed “suckers and losers” “I like winners” what’s in it for them to protect and secure their country. Trump’s military service sore ankles, “fighting a war not to get STDs during Vietnam war”
11.Farm policy most ever bankruptcies and foreclosures many farmers suicide since 70s forced Farmers to sell at reduced prices in July and August they’re green because of tariffs. Once again, the greatest ever other countries set the prices on our products, not us. With an 18% drop in exports from Minnesota for the second straight quarter.
Among what had been Minnesota’s three largest trade partners Canada down 16% China down 7% Mexico down 40%. Taiwan up 56% because China moves exports there to avoid tariffs. The great deal maker loses again. Could we, as a country, be in for another Trump bankruptcy.
Daddy I need more money.
I believe it is time for a change in a lot of ways. The GOP and Trump have proved they couldn’t lead seeing eye dog across the street let alone a country.
Rick Volk
Sandstone, Minn
