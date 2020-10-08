Right to live
Because humanity is made in the image of God and thus accountable to him, we need to know and uphold his perspectives and stand behind people who are (or aspire to be) in leadership who do.
Is there something more critical at this time than the issue of abortion? Its target is specific and a matter of intentional death in every case. A pro-life worker declared, “The unborn are the most oppressed people group in America.”
GOD gives the “right to live”. Our country’s own Bill of Rights agrees with that. Conception is a miracle of God, and He designed the womb to strongly protect the life within. He gives no one the right to destroy that life, and a parent does not have only two possible choices – get rid of the child or “have this child and ruin my life.” She, and at least in many places he, can turn to any pregnancy resource center in our country for FREE. As far as I know, all pregnancy resource centers (or whatever title they give themselves) are fully dependent on private contributions, absolutely no government aid. There’s loving help and encouragement in many forms including providing well for tangible needs, anytime from pregnancy testing through at least a year of the newborn’s life. Plus if the ‘client’ doesn’t know already, she may learn of Jesus’ love and salvation. If she decides parenting is not for her, there’s help with finding a fitting adoption arrangement.
On the other hand, the only goal of an abortion center is to cause death – a process which itself is merciless. Truthful information about the ‘thing’ in the womb is not given and there’s no real care shown for the mother. Plus, it’s costly, and government has decided that at least a portion of that needs to be supported with our tax money.
Because individuals and all levels of authority structures including national are accountable to the God who created us, here are a few scriptures to consider:
Proverbs 14:34ESV Godliness makes a nation great but sin is a disgrace to any people. Psalm 33:12ESV Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. Psalm 66:7ESV [God’s] eyes keep watch on the nations – let not the rebellious exalt themselves.
Psalm 9:17NLT The wicked will go down to the grave. This is the fate of all the nations that ignore God.
Proverbs 6:17ESV [The Lord hates]…hands that shed innocent blood. Proverbs 24:11,12NLT Rescue those who are unjustly sentenced to die…Don’t excuse yourself by saying, “Look, we didn’t know”. For God understands all hearts, and he sees you. He who guards your soul knows you knew. He will repay all people as their actions deserve.
Marlys Nelson
Hinckley, Minn.
