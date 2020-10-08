Editor:
We are wanting to thank Lois Kunze for the dedication to our finances and taxes. We were always able to get advice about tax planning for the coming year. The friendly attitude and the accuracy of all related to our needs was appreciated. Always enjoyed getting an update on the family and her travels. Enjoy your retirement and all the best for a continuation of good health.
Respectfully,
Coral and Kathy Gray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.