I am looking forward to the start of the school year. It is hard to believe that we are already into August. The open house for the high school will be from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1. This will be a good opportunity for students and parents to meet their teachers, and get into the building to try out their lockers. Student’s schedules will be available to be picked up the last week of August for the new school year as well as at Open House on September 1.
Seventh Grade Orientation begins at 1 p.m. on September 1. Seventh graders will be able to pick up their schedules at 7th grade orientation on September 1. Seventh grade families do not need to come to the open house if they attend 7th grade orientation.
I wanted to share some other updates on what to currently expect in the High School for the beginning of the school year.
1 - The general High School School supply list consists of: #2 pencils, pens, seven notebooks, and seven folders. All other specific class by class information will be shared at open house on September 1 or at 7th grade Orientation.
2 - This school year students will be able to wear hats on Fridays. Monday - Thursday, students will not be allowed to wear hats in the school.
3 - Students will be required to use their lockers. Jackets, backpacks, and blankets will NOT be allowed in the classrooms this school year.
4 - There is NOT a mask mandate (as of this typing on August 12) for the High School during the school day. Students and staff will be supported if they choose to wear a mask during school hours but are not mandated to do so.
5 - Masks MUST be worn on all school buses and school transportation. This includes to and from school, field trips and athletic contests. This is a FEDERAL MANDATE.
6 - The High School is planning on running its traditional seven period a day schedule.
7 - Wednesdays will remain an early release day. The High School will dismiss on Wednesdays at 2:10 p.m.
I want to also update you on the cell phone rule. Like past years, students will be able to use their cell phones in-between classes and at lunch time. Cell phone use for medical needs will still be allowed. Students can not have their cell phones out in any classes, not even for music. Cell phones should not be seen or heard in any classroom. Students may have their phones in their possession, just not seen or heard.
As far as cell phone use in study halls, students will be allowed to use a cell phone in study hall if all of their grades are at a B- or higher. Study hall students will be required to show their grades to their study hall teacher each day by using their laptop.
There are only a few weeks left of the summer. Enjoy the weather, and as always…check out our website, call, email, or stop by with any questions, comments, or concerns.
Go Jags!
Brian Masterson is the principal at Hinckley – Finlayson High School and can be reached at bmasterson@isd2165.org
