Where do bees, butterflies and birds converge? If we talk about the Bumble Bee, the Monarch Butterfly and the American Goldfinch, then the answer is the humble Milkweed plant. For years now we have been made aware of the critical role this one plant plays in the life cycle of the Monarch, but the bee and bird also have connections to the plant and its survival.
As an understanding of and appreciation for this particular plant has grown, so has the understanding of the essential role pollinators perform for this and so many other plants of our prairies, fields, gardens and crops.
In the U.S. there are close to 50 native bumble bee species. They are especially important for crops such as blueberries, cranberries, and clover and they are almost the only insect pollinators of tomatoes. They are even more effective than honey bees when it comes to some crops. The economic value of pollination services provided by native insects (mostly bees) is estimated at $3 billion per year in the United States.
Milkweed plants are not designed to make it easy for pollinators. They have hood-like shaped petals that conceal clusters of packed together pollen, rather than loose pollen grains. Bumble bees have been observed sticking their legs far into the flowers thereby attaching the pollen clusters and carrying them to the next flowers they visit. This includes the common milkweed and butterfly weed. Different bumble bees are active from mid-spring to mid-fall which allows them to pollinate throughout the growing season. Because they have fluff covered bodies they are more resistant to cold and fly both earlier in the day and earlier in the growing season than many other bees or pollinators.
Many bumble bee populations have been showing declines due to many factors, such as habitat loss and pesticide use. The Rusty Patched is one that is now considered endangered. Bumble bees absorb toxins directly through their exoskeleton or through contaminated nectar and pollen. The Rusty Patched nests in the ground and so may be more susceptible to pesticides that have been applied to agricultural fields or lawns.
There is great concern among the scientific community, but also among lovers of flowers and food crops about the future of these insects and how we can reverse declines. One solution is to increase floral resources in cities and towns. The push for more planting of milkweed can be a double win for the bumble bees and the Monarch butterflies. Reducing pesticide use would be a great help. Various conservation organizations are working to identify ways that urbanization is impacting bumble bee species and ways that individuals can improve their survival through yard practices.
As for the American Goldfinch – it too depends on milkweed plants in its life cycle, mainly for the feathery seeds that appear in late summer when the seed pods burst open and release the seeds to the wind. It is at this time that the goldfinch gathers the milkweed seeds to line their nests and later as food for their young and themselves. Goldfinches are strict vegetarians, unlike most other species of songbirds that occasionally eat insects during part of their life cycle. In their use of milkweed seeds they help disperse seeds to other places where they may take root and spread.
This fall as you wander trails in our parks or nature reserves, be on the lookout for milkweed pods. Gather some of the downy seeds and toss them to the wind or take them home and scatter them where you would like to see more butterflies, bees or birds.
