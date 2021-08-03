We are in the midst of a flag shortage, and two national flag companies have provided the details.
In sizes of 4’ by 6’ and larger, remakes of our first 13-Star U.S. Flag are no longer available. Also, both companies sold their entire stock of Five - Seal (branches of military services) U. S. Armed Forces Flags. Although the new Six - Seal Armed Forces Flag (with the new U.S. Space Force Seal) are about to be authorized, their manufacturers have announced that they will not be making them.
The flag makers predicted a far worse shortage, next year, especially because the largest U. S. Flags will be hard to come by.
In Hinckley, the United States Armed Forces Flag is why Hinckley’s ‘Unique Presentation of Flags’ debuted three years ago, and it is next to the Hinckley Fire Monument; every branch of service was represented 24 hours a day. The bigger Five - Seal size has been taken down and is being saved for special occasions.
Two years ago, commanders of Hinckley’s American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars asked that our first 13-Star U.S. Flag be added to this display. Because this flag is also in short supply, we’ve taken it down. It’s being saved for special occasions.
