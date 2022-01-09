Have you ever felt or thought you were alone? Being or feeling alone is not a fun experience, and it’s dangerous, too. If one feels or thinks that they’re alone for too long it can lead to being in a depressed state. Many of us probably know or are even related to someone that is suffering from depression.
Depression affects a whole lot of folks all over the world. Depression is dangerous. We don’t like talking about it especially when a person kills him- or herself. We sometimes even blame those closest to the person, but the reality is that this is yet another consequence of the sin-filled, fallen world we live in. No single person is at fault. God wishes for all of us to look out for each other and that means if there is blame or guilt, we are all to blame and equally guilty. Thanks be to God for His Son Jesus the Christ and the forgiveness and hope we receive through Him.
But I’m not talking about just being physically alone, I am talking about being spiritually alone. Not being with your fellow brothers and sisters in Christ is dangerous because as Scripture reminds us in 1 Peter 5:8 that the devil is always prowling “around like a roaring lion seeking someone to devour”. The devil and his cronies are always, and I mean always, as in not stopping night or day, trying to trick you into straying away from God. And being isolated makes doing this much, much easier for him. This isolation plays right into the devil’s hand. It’s just what he waits and hopes for because an isolated person is easy pickins’ for him. The devil has unlimited resources to try and turn a person away from God and His Word. So we need to be on our guard, not just for ourselves but for our neighbor too. It’s why we need to stay in fellowship with one another and most importantly with God and in His Word and Sacraments, and certainly in prayer, asking God to keep us safe from the devil and his schemes. God provides the power of resistance for us and the only thing we have to do for it is believe in our salvation through Jesus the Christ and ask our heavenly Father to keep us safe.
YOU’RE NEVER ALONE. GOD IS ALWAYS WITH US AND WATCHING OVER US. Jesus that Christ tells us in the Matthew 28:20 that He will be with all believers until the end of the age. This promise to all believers is as guaranteed as His promise to save His creation through God’s Son’s death and resurrection. If you’d like a different perspective on this, consider the poem/saying/poster usually called “Footprints.” As the saying goes, God’s footprints are often the only ones we can see because He has been carrying us.
Like I mentioned just a bit ago, the devil likes it when we isolate ourselves, so don’t give him the satisfaction and make it easy for him to ‘pick you off’. And don’t let him ‘pick off’ any of our neighbors either. Don’t be nervous about taking a stand against the devil. God is for us. And as the Apostle Paul said in Romans 8:31, “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”
Have a blessed week and weekend!
Mike Metzler is the pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. He can be reached at 320-384-6267
