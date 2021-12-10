The Moose Lake/Willow River-Barnum-Isle-Hinckley/Finlayson High School Bowling team traveled to the Mermaid Entertainment Center in Mounds View on Sunday to participate in the Class A State High School Bowling Tournament. After the first round of ten qualifying games they were placed in the top 16 teams. They moved on to pool play as the number nine seed. After six games of pool play, they made the cut to the final eight teams as the seventh seed as they entered the final bracket play. They defeated second seed Fergus Falls to make the semi-finals, but narrowly lost to Steartville/Grand Meadow, who went on to become the Class A Champions. The team eventually finished in fourth place around 4:30 p.m., after arriving at 9:00 p.m.
