Jaguars cheerleading team has been hard at work every week to prepare for games, homecoming and future competitions. The team is coached by Jade Hansen, who cheered in high school and college.
The cheer team is a varsity squad that has ten girls from grades 7th-12th. The girls on the team have all tried new things and are becoming stronger each week. Everyday we accomplish something new.
The team just finished their first fundraiser of the year, this was to get new uniforms and poms for the team for the next couple of years. We reached our goal and have new uniforms on the way!
We cheer at all home games this fall and will be doing a routine in October for homecoming. This winter/basketball season, the team will compete in one or two cheerleading competitions in the cities and we are working hard now to prepare for our future competitions.
Our next fundraiser will be in November so watch for details and the team will be hosting a elementary cheerleading camp during that time.
Some of our accomplishments in the past month include ordering new uniforms from our fundraiser money, poms, stunts/tumbling, new warmup tops and bottoms, new bows with customized names and lots of cheers and jumps! The team wants to thank the community for the continuous support and the amazing compliments, they appreciate every bit! The Jaguars cheer team continues to reach new heights each day and are impressing th
