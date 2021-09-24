Jaguar Cross Country competed twice the past couple weeks traveling to PIne City and Mora. The Pine City Invitational awarded the top 15 in each race with medals. Medal winners included Jakob Ringler placing 14th in the junior high boys race, Reese Hartl placing 5th in the varsity girls’ race, and Violet Cox placing 7th overall in the junior varsity girls’ race.
The varsity girls’ team finished 2nd overall to the team from Spectrum out of 7 complete teams. Making up the varsity girls’ team was Hartl, Raechel Painovich (16th), Corrina Tvedt (18th), Autumn Painovich (22nd in her Jaguar 5k debut), and Haley Geiger (24th).
Many Jaguars also had a great day individually with a number of 5k personal bests being set: Autumn P (23:51), Haley Geiger (23:52), Isabella Bennett (24:34), Griffin Stiel (20:44), Colton Froehling (21:44), Dalton Hosna (22:34), Drew Churchill (22:38), Braden Cromell (22:40), and Bryan Blowers (24:42).
The Jaguars five days later raced again at the Mora Invitational. With 18 teams competing, the Jags were able to see a sampling of talented teams and individuals in the state. The Jaguars had four individual place winners in races ranging from 60-100 competitors. The junior high girls’ placed three in the top 15: Haley Geiger (8), Autumn Painovich (9), and McKenna Rabe (13). Reese Hartl was fourth Jaguar placing 4th overall in the varsity race.
This was a special meet as three Jaguars’ made their cross country debut. 7th graders Annabelle Alleman and Karly Stans placed 30th and 62nd overall in the junior high girls’ race and 8th grade Cory Carlson placed 67th overall for the junior high boys’.
To wrap up the day, four Jaguars’ race personal best 5k’s: Joe Bradshaw (21:18), Corrina Tvedt (23:19), Ari Williams (33:05), and Matthew Masterson (29:24).
The Jags will compete twice this week at last Monday’s Pierz Stampede and at Saturday’s Milaca Mega Meet.
