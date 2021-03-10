The Hinckley-Finlayson (H-F) Jaguars boys’ basketball team had three games last week, and they ended up winning two and losing one.
On Monday, March 1 the Jaguars traveled to Braham to take on the Bombers. The first time these teams played it was a hard-fought overtime game with the Bombers coming out on top. The second match up was also a battle of two very evenly matched teams. It was back and forth with the lead exchanged many times. The Jags held a narrow four point halftime lead. The second half was more of the same, but unfortunately for the Jaguars, the Bombers hit a spurt late in the second half that allowed them to take the lead for good. Final score: Braham 65 - Hinckley-Finlayson 57.
The Jaguars didn’t have much time to recover since they had to host Onamia on the very next night. Onamia is a much improved team and had been playing some good basketball recently. So, the Jags had their work cut out for them. H-F relied on some stout defense throughout the game which allowed them to win the game. The first half was a tight game with the Jags leading 32-26 at halftime. The Jaguars stepped up their defense even more in the second half and held the Panthers to only 19 second half points. Hinckley-Finlayson went on to win 58-44.
In the final game of the week the Jaguars had to travel to Isle on Thursday, March 4. It was another tight first half with H-F leading by six at halftime. The Jags jumped out to a fast start in the second half and were able to extend the lead to 20 points. However, the Huskies didn’t quit: they started knocking down some 3-point shots and made it a close game. The Jags were able to take control down the stretch, though, and went on to win 58-48.
The Jaguars have two more regular season games remaining. They travel to Ogilvie on Monday, March 8, and then they will host Barnum on Friday, March 12. The section 5A playoffs will begin on Monday, March 15 and it looks as though the Jaguars will be playing a home game against an opponent yet to be determined.
Statistical Leaders vs Braham:
Points
Cyliss LaFave 20; Lathaniel Kroschel 18
Rebounds
Levi Degerstrom 9; Lathaniel Kroschel 7
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 4; Lathaniel Kroschel & Levi Degerstrom 3
Steals
Kroschel 3; Degerstrom, LaFave, & Aaron Mulder 2
Blocks
none
Statistical Leaders vs Onamia:
Points
Cyliss LaFave 17; Lathaniel Kroschel 13
Rebounds
Lathaniel Kroschel 15; Trey Visser 7
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 5; Lathaniel Kroschel 4
Steals
Lathaniel Kroschel 4; Lucas Kreft 3
Blocks
Lathaniel Kroschel 1
Statistical Leaders vs Isle:
Points
Aaron Mulder 15; Trey Visser 14
Rebounds
Levi Degerstrom 7; Trey Visser & Lathaniel Kroschel 5
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 5; Lucas Kreft & Trey Visser 3
Steals
Cyliss LaFave 4; Lathaniel Kroschel 3
Blocks
Cyliss LaFave 2; Lathaniel Kroschel 1
JV BOYS TALLY 3 MORE WINS
March 1 through March 4 presented three games for the Jaguar JV boys basketball team. During this week the Jags were able to tally three wins, a 53-52 defeat of the Braham Bombers, a 58-30 win over the Onamia Panthers and a 65-21 victory against the Isle Huskies. The Jags grabbed 98 rebounds over this three game stretch, a stat which helped solidify each win. Along with the rebounding, teamwork and balanced scoring were keys to the Jag’s success. Scoring totals for the week were as follows: Jordan Masterson 42 points, Trey Visser 29, Seth Olson 26, Griffin Stiel 22, Everett Ausmus 18, Marcel Richey 9, Devon Mulder 7, Chase Klar 7, Harrison Kreft 6, Jacob Grice 5, and Damion Taylor 5. The Jags look to carry their momentum into the last week of the regular season with games against Ogilvie and Barnum.
