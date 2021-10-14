Congratulations to the Hinckley-Finlayson varsity football team as they defeated the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 34 - 20 on Friday, October 8. It was Homecoming night and the Jaguars came ready to play in front of a great crowd. The Jaguars found a defensive weakness in the Rangers on their second possession of the game and put together a dominating 86 yard scoring drive to go up 7 - 0 in the first quarter. This drive set the stage for the Jags as they went into halftime with a 20 - 6 lead. The Rangers made some defensive adjustments at halftime which slowed the Jags offense throughout the third quarter. However, with a persistent ground game and solid defense the Jags took back control of this game with two fourth quarter touchdowns. The Jags scored four times on the ground and once through the air in this important Section 7AA victory. ML/WR is next up for the Jaguars in another section match up. The game will be played in Willow River on Thursday, October 14 at 7 p.m.
H-F players and coaches would like to thank the community, parents, and H-F staff for all of the effort put into the homecoming festivities. The excitement created during the pep-fest, parade and all of the tailgating activities carried over into the game and provided a fun, exciting atmosphere for all involved.
