On December 14 the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars girls’ basketball team took to the road last Tuesday for a game against the Milaca Wolves. At the time, the Wolves were ranked #10 in Class AA. The Jags played a solid last ten minutes of the first half, but trailed 19-10.
In the second half they were able to do more positive things on offense, but Milaca’s outside shooting and big post players were too much for them to handle, and the Wolves took the victory, 53-31.
Scoring for the Jags: Makayla Ammerman 8, Anna Degerstrom 5, Hannah Hartl 5, Reese Hartl 5, Rylie Kreger 5, Brekyn Hanson 2, and Natalie Stafne 1. Stats: Rebounds, R. Hartl 4; Steals, R. Hartl 5; Assists; R. Hartl 2.
On Thursday, December 16, the Jags took on the Pine City Dragons. Pine City is always a tough opponent, and this year is no different. The Jaguars came out firing on defense and were able to have a lead about half way through the first half. Some foul trouble for the Jags led to Pine City being able to take advantage to close out the opening half with a 35-19 lead.
The Jaguars competed very well in the second half as well, but Pine City used their size advantage to take the victory, 62-40. “I couldn’t be more pleased with our effort against the Dragons. We had great support from the fans in the stands, and the girls were very aggressive on defense. More efforts like this is what we need in order to succeed,” said Coach Witter.
Scoring for the Jags: Bella Brant 14, Ammerman 6, H. Hartl 6, R. Hartl 6, Degerstrom 4, Hanson 2, Kreger 2. Stats: Rebounds, R. Hartl 13; Steals, R. Hartl 6; Assists, R. Hartl 2.
On December 17, the Jaguars took the long trip to Aitkin for the second game in two days against a very aggressive Gobblers team. They got off to a slow start, but cut the halftime deficit to 26-24, finishing the half on an 8-0 run.
In the second half, the Jags did not do a good job of rebounding and ran short on patience running our offense. The Gobblers took the victory, 55-41.
Scoring for the Jags: R. Hartl 16, Ammerman 6, Corrina Tvedt 6, Brant 5, H. Hartl 5, Degerstrom 3. Stats: Rebounds, Ammerman and R. Hartl 9; Steals, R. Hartl 9; Assists, Ammerman and Kreger 2.
Upcoming Games for the Jaguars:
December 27 & 28th-at Chisholm Holiday Tournament
JV Update
The Jaguars JV took two victories last week in their three games. The JV squad is doing a great job of playing aggressive defense and are really starting to play some good offense as well.
Results:
12/14-at Milaca, L 47-27
12/16-vs Pine City, W 47-36
12/17-at Aitkin, W 53-21
JV Record; 4-3 (2-1 GRC)
C-Team Update
Results:
12/7-vs Pine City, L 26-23
C-Team Record; 0-3 (0-2 GRC)
JH Update
8th Grade Results:
12/13-at Pine City, L 24-22
12/14-at Braham, L 44-12
12/16-at East Central, W 24-22
Final Record; 3-7
7th Grade Results:
12/13-at Pine City, L 21-12
12/14-at Braham, L 45-6
12/16-at East Central, W 18-8
Final Record; 2-8
Our Junior High programs finished up their 2021 season this past week. Lots of improvements from these young Jaguars, and I’m looking for to seeing them again next season!!
