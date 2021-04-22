The Boys and Girls Track and Field teams started the season on Thursday at East Central against Mille Lacs, Braham, Rush City, and East Central. The boys team decimated the jumping events with Lathaniel Kroschel setting the tone by breaking the school record in the Triple Jump with a jump of 42’3”. That distance is nearly a two foot improvement over his previous best performance from the St. John’s Section meet two years ago. He earned a first place finish on Thursday by over 12 feet. Other top five performances in the field events include Ashton Hosler and Ean Chose in the Long Jump with jumps of 16’10” and 12’3.5” earning them 4th and 5th place respectively. Lucas Kreft placed 4th in the Triple Jump with a distance of 28’2” and finished 4th in the High Jump with a 5’0” attempt.
On the track the boys 4x200m relay of Chose, Kroschel, Hosler, and Kreft squeaked out a first place finish by less than .1 seconds. Kreft held off the competitor from Rush City in a close race. Kroschel continued his dominance with a blazing first place finish in the 400m dash with a time of 54.78. Also in the 400m dash for the boys was Kreft with a 65.0 and Dalton Hosna with a 66.0 earning 3rd and 4th places respectively. Chose finished 2nd in the 200m dash with a time of 25.83. Josh Archambault posted a 5th place finish in the 800m run with a time of 2:40.57.
The girls posted strong performances all around as well. Starting with the 4x200m relay, the team of Becca Dutcher, Gemma Lenzen, Taylor Lucas, and Corrina Tvedt earned 2nd place with a time of 2:08. Other 2nd place finishes include Lenzen in the 400m dash with a time of 1:17, Sophie Hodena in the 800m with 2:54, and the 4x400m team composed of Tvedt, Bella Bennett, Sophie Hodena, and Audrey Storlie with a time of 5:05. Other top 5 finishers for the girls include Tvdt earning 3rd in the 200m, 28.76, Lenzen with 3rd in the Shot Put, 23’, Lucas with 4th place in the 400m, 1:23, Storlie with 5th in the 1600m, 7:05, and Bennet earning 5th in the pole vault with a vault of 5’6”.
The next meet is the GRC Relays hosted at Berquist Field Tuesday, April 20.
