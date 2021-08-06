The Hinckley Knights town ball team advanced to the Region 1C Tournament with a win in the final round of the league division playoffs last Sunday, over the Braham Snappers by a final score of 8-4.
Hinckley enters the double-elimination region tournament as the seventh seed from the Eastern Minny League, and will face the second-seeded Princeton Panthers Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at Solheim Veterans Field in Princeton. Nine teams will take part in the event over two weekends, and the top two teams will advance to the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament, held in Waconia, Chaska and Hamburg later in August.
To reach regions, Hinckley needed to win twice in the league division playoffs last weekend, and got there beating Braham Saturday afternoon, losing to Quamba Saturday evening, and defeating Braham Sunday afternoon.
In Game 1, the Knights got an 18-5 victory over the Braham Snappers. Leadoff batter and catcher Trevor Johnson walked, moved up on a single by first baseman Shawn Ausmus and came home on a wild pitch, for an early 1-0 lead. Johnson scored again in the second on a wild pitch, and RBIs from Johnson and Ausmus made it 4-0. A string of walks and wild pitches brought in 3 more runs in the third, before the Snappers changed pitchers. A walk to center fielder TJ Johnson with the bases loaded and a single by second baseman Cory Schmidt made in 9-0. Braham got on the board in the fourth, with a string of singles and an error, but the Knights got all three back in the fifth, with a TJ Johnson RBI double and an RBI single by Schmidt, to make it 12-3. And in the sixth, Hinckley pushed six more runs across the plate, with an RBI double from designated hitter Cade Thurner, a grand slam home run from TJ Johnson, and an RBI double from pitcher-turned right fielder Brady Johnson, for an 18-3 score. A short-lived rally in the seventh got two runs for the Snappers, who took advantage of a wild pitch, a passed ball, a walk and a single, but the game ended on the ten-run rule 18-5. Cory Schmidt and TJ Johnson led the offense. Schmidt was 3-3 with 3 RBI, and Johnson 2-3 with the grand slam and a double, chalking up 6 RBI. Trevor Johnson was 2-3 with an RBI and 2 stolen bases. Thurner was 2-2 with a single, a double and two walks. Ausmus, Brady Johnson and Max Sickler each had hits, for a team total of 12. Starting pitcher Brady Johnson got the win, going four and a third, giving up 2 earned runs on 7 hits, walking 2 and striking out 8. Max Sickler worked two and two-thirds in relief, surrendering 2 runs on 3 hits, walking 3 and striking out 3.
Quamba
With the win, Hinckley advanced to face Quamba in Game 2, which the Cubs won 5-1. The Knights were the visitors on the scoreboard against the higher-ranked Cubs. Quamba started the scoring, with a single, a walk and an RBI double in the first, and in the second, a pair of singles added a run. The Knights had a couple of good defensive plays, ending the second inning by catching a runner in a rundown between third and home, and opening the third with a double play on a liner to pitcher Ben Sickler, who threw back to first to beat the runner. Hinckley’s lone run came in the fifth, when third baseman Isaiah Hasz doubled, and right fielder Max Sickler doubled right behind him for an RBI to make it 3-1, but the Knights only had four base runners after that. The Cubs quickly got two runs in the bottom of the fifth, when a runner reached on a fielder’s choice, a double moved them up, and a single scored both. Quamba’s ace pitcher Chase Oslin kept the lid on the rest of the way, striking out 13 Hinckley batters on the way to a 5-1 final score. TJ Johnson, Cory Schmidt, Isaiah Hasz and Max Sickler had the Knights’ 4 hits in the game; Sickler had the RBI double. Pitcher Ben Sickler threw the complete game, giving up 5 runs on 10 hits, walking 2 and striking out 8.
Braham
That meant everything came down to Sunday’s rematch with Braham, with the winner moving on to regions, and the loser’s season ending. The Knights jumped on the board in the first inning when catcher Trevor Johnson singled, first baseman Shawn Ausmus reached on an error, and designated hitter Lucas Willis scored them both on a single. Another run came in the second when center fielder Max Sickler hit a leadoff triple and scored on a Trevor Johnson grounder. And Hinckley added two runs in the third with a pair of walks to second baseman Cory Schmidt and left fielder Dylan Libra, and another 2 RBI single from Willis, making the score 5-0 Hinckley after three. The Snappers snapped back in the fourth, narrowing the lead to a run, leveraging a walk, a wild pitch, an error and a bunch of hits, to bring it to 5-4. But the Knights got rolling again in the fifth, with a Sickler RBI double and an Ausmus RBI single. Hinckley tacked on one more run in the sixth, when a walk and a two-base error on a pickoff attempt moved Schmidt to third, and Willis singled him home for his fifth RBI of the day, putting the score at 8-4, where it stayed. The Knights held Braham to 1-2-3 innings the rest of the way to get the win. Lucas Willis led the offense, going 3-3 with 5 RBI and 4 stolen bases. Max Sickler went 2-5 with a triple, a double and an RBI. Shawn Ausmus was 2-5 with a double and an RBI. Trevor Johnson also had a hit, for a team total of 8. TJ Johnson, Cory Schmidt, Dylan Libra and Isaiah Hasz all stole a base. Starting pitcher TJ Johnson went 3 innings, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits, walking 1 and striking out 5. Cory Schmidt worked an inning and a third in relief, surrendering 3 hits, walking 1 and striking out 1. Lucas Willis got the win, pitching the final four and two-thirds innings, giving up a lone hit and striking out 5.
