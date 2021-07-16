The Hinckley Knights town ball team has three league games this weekend, that will make a big difference on where they will finish in the league standings at the end of the month.
Up first, Hinckley hosts the Nowthen Knights, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Brennan Field. Then, the team takes a road trip up north for a doubleheader against their division rivals, the Hibbing Miners. They’ll play a pair of 7-inning games, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field in Hibbing. Knights fans are encouraged to make the trip to the Iron Range to cheer on the team.
The Hinckley Knights lost a close road game to the league-leading Isanti Redbirds last Wednesday, by a final score of 4-3.
The Knights got on the board first in the top of the third, when designated hitter Jarrod Brennan and center fielder TJ Johnson walked, and second baseman Cory Schmidt hit a sharp single to score Brennan. Isanti got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, on a walk and a couple of errors, and went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, on a walk, a groundout and a single.
Hinckley’s second run came from a trio of Johnsons. Right fielder Brady singled to start the seventh inning, his brother Trevor doubled to put runners on second and third, and their brother TJ singled to score Brady to tie it up. Later in the inning, with left fielder Dylan Libra at the plate, a wild pitch allowed courtesy runner Cade Thurner, in for Trevor, to put the Knights back in the lead 3-2.
But in the bottom of the ninth, the Redbirds found a way to win, stringing together a walk, stolen bases and four singles to hand the Knights a 4-3 loss.
Shawn Ausmus led the offense with two of the team’s eight hits. Trevor, TJ and Brady Johnson each had a hit, as did Cory Schmidt, Dylan Libra and Lucas Willis. Trevor’s was a double, and Willis’ was a triple. TJ and Schmidt each had an RBI. Lucas Willis threw eight and a third innings, giving up just 2 earned runs on 5 hits, walking 6 and striking out 4. Reliever TJ Johnson surrendered a run on 3 hits, walked 1, and took the loss.
Hinckley is 8-5 in the league with four left to play, and 15-9 overall.
This Wednesday, the team was scheduled to play on the road against the Hayward Hawks in Wisconsin, with a score coming too late for press time. Watch for details in next week’s Hinckley News.
Follow the team online at HinckleyKnights.com, or on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
