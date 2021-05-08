The JV baseball team improved their record to 4-0 last night with a convincing win over Oglivie 12-1 in 6 innings. The Jags were led offensively by Griffin Stiel, Lane Von Rueden, and Mac Storlie who all contributed 2 hits, a double each for Stiel and Storlie. The Jags hitters tallied a total of 9 hits and work out 6 walks in the game. Trey Visser and Lane Von Rueden each scored 3 runs in the contest.
On the mound the team was led by Mac Storlie who threw the first two innings and got 6 outs, four via strikeout while just throwing 22 pitches, only 7 pitches in the first to record 3 outs! Followed by Griffin Stiel who threw the next two innings doing a wonderful job of working out of a bases loaded jam and allowing the only run of the game for Oglivie. Jordan Masterson and Trey Visser pitched the 5th and sixth innings respectively both striking out two batters in their inning of work.
The theme to our success this season has been our pitcher throwing strikes, as we have struck out nearly three times as many batters as we have walked! On offense we have scored double digit runs in each of our 4 games, which has been accomplished by hitters battling at the plate and finding ways to score runners when they are in scoring position, and working just about as many walks as strikeouts on the season.
