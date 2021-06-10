The varsity softball team traveled to the dusty fields on Mora On June 4 to take on Mercs of McGregor. Facing a "win or go home" scenario, and under the blistering 93 degree sun. The Jags battled to a 15-5 win! Killeen Prater pitched the way to victory. She pitched all five innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out four and walking one. The girls collected 15 hits on the day. Raechel Painovich, Klar, Emily Stafne, Rice and Churchill all had multiple hits with Raechel going 3 for 4 at the plate.
With the victory, the girls had a chance to play another game vs the Isle Huskies. Looking to avenge a bad loss from earlier in the season, our girls came out with something to prove. With no scores in the 1st inning, the Isle Huskies took the lead with a four run bottom of the second. Unfortunately for them, Raechel Painovich came to the ballpark and meant business, tallying four hits and leading the offensive charge to a 15-6 win over Isle. Painovich singled in the first, doubled in the fourth, singled in the fifth, and singled in the seventh. Not to be outdone, our offense exploded for 10 runs in the 4th inning. In the fourth Anna Degerstrom singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, We scored on a stolen base during Killeen Prater's at bat. Then Prater singled , driving in one, Painovich doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Grace Balut singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, scored on a stolen base during Emily Stafne's at bat. Then Stafne doubled, driving in one, Degerstrom tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs, and Monica Klar grounded out, scoring one run. Killeen Prater also pitched a great seven inning game, giving up 6 runs on 7 hits while striking out 3.
With the victory, our girls are now back to back to back subsection runner ups. The Lady Jags continue their chase throughout the section, playing next Tuesday at 11 a.m. vs the Hill City/Northland Storm. If we continue to win, we will continue to play later that same day and possibly Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.