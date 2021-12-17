The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boys basketball team opened their season on Tuesday, December 7 when they hosted the Braham Bombers. The Jags were looking for some revenge as Braham beat them twice last season in overtime games. The hometown team didn’t disappoint the fans, as the Jags and the Bombers exchanged leads in a close, hard-fought opening game in which H-F came out on top by a score of 55-46.
Good team defense was the key to the victory. The Jaguars held the Bombers to only 46 points in the game, and only 20 points in the 2nd half. H-F did a great job of containing Braham’s top scoring threat, only allowing him to put up 10 points - and he had to work very hard to earn those 10.
Offensively the Jaguars were led in scoring by senior Ashton Hosler (19 points) and Cyliss LaFave (14 points). Eight H-F players logged minutes in the game, and seven different players contributed in the scoring column. Although the Jaguars didn’t shoot a great percentage from the floor - 34% - the boys were running their offenses well and getting good shots. It seemed like many of the shots were rolling in and out of the rim, perhaps due to first game jitters. Overall, it was a great first game for the Jaguars.
On Friday, December 10 H-F travelled to Cook, Minnesota to take on the highly ranked North Woods Grizzlies. Although the game was close for the first 5-6 minutes of the game, the talented North Woods team took control and never looked back, beating the Jaguars 77-39. The Jaguars played hard and didn’t give up, but H-F had no answer for the depth and talent that they were going against. The Grizzlies stifling defense gave the Jaguars fits all night long leading to several H-F turnovers.
Fifteen different Jaguars saw the court, many of whom were logging their first varsity minutes. Seven different Jaguars contributed in scoring, with Ashton Hosler (10 points) the lone Jaguar to crack double-digits. Eleven different Jags grabbed rebounds, with Jordan Masterson leading the way with 6 boards and Jon Buchanan contributing 5.
Members of this year’s varsity team include Cyliss LaFave, Trey Visser, Seth Olson, Griffin Stiel, Gavin Scott, Lucas Kreft, Ashton Hosler, Levi Degerstrom, Everett Ausmus, Jon Buchanan, Jerry Krone, Harrison Kreft, Marvin Bergmann, Jordan Masterson, Randy Skaff and Marvel Richey.
This week the Jaguars will travel to Carlton on Tuesday December 14, and then the boys will host Aitkin on Friday December 17.
Statistical Leaders vs Braham
Points
Ashton Hosler 19; Cyliss LaFave 14
Rebounds
Jordan Masterson 9; Cyliss LaFave 7
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 7; Lucas Kreft 3
Steals
Jordan Masterson and Randy Skaff 2
Blocks
Jon Buchanan, Cyliss LaFave and Randy Skaff 1
Statistical Leader vs North Woods
Points
Ashton Hosler 10; Seth Olson 8
Rebounds
Jordan Masterson 6; Jon Buchanan 5
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 4; Jordan Masterson 2
Steals
Trey Visser 3; Jordan Masterson 2
Blocks
Jon Buchanan 2; Ashton Hosler and Seth Olson 1
