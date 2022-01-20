The Jaguars boys’ basketball team played two games last week, and although the boys are playing hard and doing some things well, they lost both games.
On Tuesday, January 11 Hinckley-Finlayson hosted the Milaca Wolves. Milaca is enjoying one of the most successful seasons they have had in recent memory. The Wolves entered the game with only two losses on the season. Cold three-point shooting proved to be the demise of the Jaguars in this game. H-F hung in the game for long stretches against the tough Milaca team. Unfortunately, the Jaguars only shot 14% from the 3-point line in the first half and were trailing 36-26 at halftime. The Jags started making a few more shots in the second half and eventually grabbed the momentum and cut into the lead. However, the Wolves hit some big shots late in the game that sealed their win over the Jaguars by a score of 69-55.
On Friday, January 14 Hinckley-Finlayson traveled to East Central to take on the Eagles. East Central came out ready to play in this rivalry game. The Eagles shot the lights out from the 3-point line to start the game - they grabbed the early lead and never looked back. At halftime H-F was trailing 37-25. The Jaguars once again fought back to try to overcome the deficit. With some full court pressure defense the Jags were able to cut the lead to four with only a few minutes remaining. Unfortunately, the Eagles were able to knock down a couple more 3-point shots to seal their victory 64-53. Again, the Jaguars did a lot of things well to be in the game, but the Eagles shot 55% from the 3-point line, and it proved too much for the Jags to overcome.
Next up for Hinckley-Finlayson is at Pine City on Thursday, January 20. Then the Jaguars will host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Friday, January 21.
Statistical Leaders vs Milaca
Points
Lucas Kreft & Ashton Hosler 13
Rebounds
Trey Visser 7; Randy Skaff & Cyliss LaFave 6
Assists
Trey Visser & Ashton Hosler 3
Steals
Ashton Hosler & Randy Skaff 2
Blocks
Ashton Hosler 2; Jon Buchanan 1
Statistical Leaders vs East Central
Points
Levi Degerstrom 14; Ashton Hosler 12
Rebounds
Levi Degerstrom 7; Randy Skaff & Lucas Kreft 5
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 8; Lucas Kreft 3
Steals
Levi Degerstrom 3; Lucas Kreft & Cyliss LaFave 2
Blocks
Jon Buchanan, Lucas Kreft, Randy Skaff 1
