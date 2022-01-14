The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boys’ basketball team had a busy week last week with three games.
The Jaguars schedule has been very tough the last few weeks playing some highly ranked teams. In the three games last week, the Jaguars beat Mille Lacs, but lost to Rush City and Crosby-Ironton - both are highly ranked AA teams.
Coming off the holiday break, the Jaguars hosted Rush City on Tuesday, January 4. The Tigers showed off their talent and athleticism by jumping on the Jaguars early and taking a quick 18-2 lead to start the game and leading by 20 points at half. However, H-F didn’t give up and the boys continued to fight hard to chip away at the deficit. At one point in the second half the Jags had it down to a 10 point game, but in the end the Tigers size, strength and athleticism proved too much for the Jags to dig themselves out of the hole.
The schedule didn’t get any easier: on Thursday the Jaguars hosted the Crosby-Ironton Rangers, a team ranked 10th in the state. Again, the Jaguars fell behind early in the first half. H-F struggled to contain the Rangers hot-shooting guards and to keep their big posts from grabbing offensive rebounds. The Jags found themselves trailing 42-21 at halftime. Once again, the H-F boys played hard to try to get back in the game. Although the Rangers held their lead, the Jaguars pretty much played even with them throughout the second half. The final score was 80-54.
On Friday the Jaguars traveled to Isle to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders. This time it was the Jaguars turn to grab an early lead. The Jaguars came out playing pressure defense and caused many Raider turnovers. The Jags had some cold shooting, but still were able to grab a 28-17 halftime lead. The second half was all Jaguars. The Raiders struggled to handle the constant pressure H-F was putting on them, and the Jaguars built a comfortable lead early in the second half. When the final buzzer sounded the Jaguars won 54-24.
The Jaguars overall record is 4-6, and they are 2-1 in the conference. This week the boys will host Milaca on Tuesday, January 11, and they will travel to East Central on Friday, January 14.
Statistical Leaders vs Rush City
Points
Lucas Kreft 17; Ashton Hosler 12
Rebounds
Randy Skaff 14; Lucas Kreft 9
Assists
Trey Visser 4; Cyliss LaFave 2
Steals
Lucas Kreft 2; 5 players with 1
Blocks
Levi Degerstrom 2; Jon Buchanan 1
Statistical Leaders vs Crosby-Ironton
Points
Cyliss LaFave 12; Randy Skaff & Jon Buchanan 9
Rebounds
Randy Skaff 4; Lucas Kreft & Trey Visser 3
Assists
Lucas Kreft & Cyliss LaFave 4
Steals
Cyliss LaFave & Randy Skaff 2
Statistical Leaders vs Mille Lacs
Points
Cyliss LaFave 12; Ashton Hosler 10
Rebounds
Jordan Masterson, Cyliss LaFave & Ashton Hosler 4
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 5, Lucas Kreft, Jon Buchanan, Ashton Hosler 2
Steals
Cyliss LaFave, Trey Visser, Levi Degerstrom 5
