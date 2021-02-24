The Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team once again had two games last week, and the Jaguars again won one game and lost one game.
The Jaguars had their hands full when they hosted the Mora Mustangs on Tuesday, February 16. Coming into the match up Mora was undefeated and was ranked as the 6th best team in class AA. The Jaguars have been up and down this season while competing in the smaller class A. Despite being out-matched, the Jaguars came ready to play and competed hard for the first eight minutes of the game, keeping the game knotted 12-12. However, that’s when some foul trouble plagued the Jaguars, and Mora showed why they were such a highly ranked team. The Mustangs stout defense led to some easy baskets which caused them to pull ahead 37-19 at halftime. The second half was all Mustangs. The Jaguars struggled to get their offense going, while Mora’s size, strength, and shooting ability allowed them to cruise to an easy 72-25 win.
In the second game of the week Hinckley-Finlayson took on the Isle Huskies on Thursday, February 18. During the first half the Jags looked sluggish at times, while the Huskies brought some intensity and kept the game close. H-F led 29-25 at halftime, but Isle was playing with confidence. After some halftime adjustments, the Jaguars tightened up their defense and played much more efficiently on the offensive end. Some hot shooting by Cyliss LaFave, and the tandem of Lathaniel Kroschel and Levi Degerstrom working inside against Isle’s zone defense, proved to be too much for the Huskies. The Jags expanded the lead and won by a score of 58-39.
The Jaguars overall record is now 4-6, and 4-3 in the Great River Conference. Hinckley-Finlayson’s next games are Tuesday 2/23 when they travel to Pine City, and Friday 2/26 when they travel to East Central.
Statistical Leaders vs Mora:
Points
Aaron Mulder 8; Cyliss LaFave 5
Rebounds
Lathaniel Kroschel 5; Ashton Hosler 4
Assists
Lucas Kreft 2; Hosler and Jon Buchanan 1
Steals
Kroschel 2; Hosler and Jayden Wilson 1
Blocks
Buchanan 1
Statistical Leaders vs Isle:
Points
Cyliss LaFave 25; Lathaniel Kroschel 13
Rebounds
Lathaniel Kroschel 13; Levi Degerstrom 7
Assists
Degerstrom 6; Kroschel 4
Steals
Degerstrom 5; Kroschel 4
Blocks
Kroschel 2
JV BOYS NOTCH three MORE GAMES IN THE WIN COLUMN
On Tuesday February 9, the Boys JV basketball team hosted the Tigers from Rush City. Even though the Jags held a lead throughout much of this game, the Tigers behind several second half three pointers found themselves in striking distance with two minutes to go. Not to be outdone the Jaguar’s Chase Klar hit a key 3-point field goal along with two free throws from Seth Olson to help solidify a 55 - 52 win. The Jags were led in scoring by Jordan Masterson with 15 points and Griffin Stiel 14.
The Jaguars continued their home game stand with a February 11 game against the Braham Bombers. The final score of this game was Jaguars 53 - Bombers 31. The Jag’s focus for this game was to take care of the ball by limiting their turnovers and they were able to do just that with strong rebounding and good passing. Defensive Jaguar pressure set the tone from start to finish as the Jags tallied 14 steals and forced 28 Braham turnovers. Leading the Jags were Levi Degerstrom and Griffin Stiel scoring 15 and 12 points respectively, Jordan Masterson and Trey Visser each grabbing nine rebounds, and Trey Visser dishing out nine assists. The players continue to improve each game and look forward to their upcoming matchup against Mora.
The Jaguar JV Boys basketball team split a pair of games the week of February 15 - 19. The Mora Mustangs were in town for the first game of the week and gave the Jags their second loss of the season 33 - 40. The Jags continued to battle throughout the game but could not overcome the long reach of several Mustang players. Marcel Richey led the Jags in rebounding while Trey Visser and Seth Olson led in scoring with 12 and 9.
In the second game of the week, the Jags rebounded nicely with a 61 -11 victory over the Isle Huskies. It was a complete team effort as each Jag player contributed to the scoreboard. The Jaguar’s pressure defense and team play was too much for the Huskies. Isle tallied only 3 field goals for the entire game. Scoring for the Jags was as follows: Griffin Stiel 10, Devon Mulder 8, Tony Benjamin 7, Jacob Grice 6, Jordan Masterson 6, Chase Klar 5, Seth Olson 5, Trey Visser 4, Harrison Kreft 4, Everett Ausmus, Marcel Richey and Damion Taylor each with 2.
