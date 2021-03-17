The Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team had two games last week, and they ended up winning one and losing one.
On Monday, March 8 the Jaguars had to travel to Ogilvie to take on a much improved Lions team. The Jaguars played an outstanding game offensively and beat the Lions 88-62. Ogilvie’s 1-3-1 zone defense gave the Jags some trouble for a short time, but once H-F found the openings they were able to capitalize on open shots all night long. The Jaguars were on fire from the 3-point line, making 14 of 20 attempts. They were led by Ashton Hosler who had an unbelievable shooting night - he went 7 for 7 from the 3 -point line.
The Jaguars then hosted the Barnum Bombers on Friday, March 12. Barnum is a strong, physical team who plays great man to man defense. As well as the Jags offense played against Ogilvie, they often struggled to get open looks and to score against Barnum. And this time Barnum was the team that enjoyed some hot outside shooting. At halftime H-F was down 35-16. The Jaguars didn’t quit, though and they made some brief runs to close the gap in the second half. Every time it seemed like the Jags were about to cut the lead to single digits, the Bombers would knock down a big shot to maintain their double digit lead. In the end, Barnum hung on to win 58-42.
The Jaguars have now finished the regular season and are starting the section 5A playoffs. Hinckley-Finlayson hosted the first round game against the Isle Huskies on Monday, March 15. If the Jaguars win that game, they will play at Braham on Thursday, March 18. Check the school’s website or Facebook page for up-to-date playoff information.
Statistical Leaders vs Ogilvie:
Points
Ashton Hosler 23; Cyliss LaFave 20; Lucas Kreft 10
Rebounds
Levi Degerstrom 9; Isaac Puetz 5; Lathaniel Kroschel & LaFave 3
Assists
Degerstrom 7; LaFave 6; Aaron Mulder 4
Steals
Kroschel 6; LaFave 3; Hosler & Trey Visser 2
Blocks
Kroschel & Puetz 1
Statistical Leaders vs Barnum:
Points
Cyliss LaFave 17; Lathaniel Kroschel 12; Ashton Hosler 4
Rebounds
Kroschel & Levi Degerstrom 7; LaFave 4
Assists
LaFave & Kroschel 2; Trey Visser & Aaron Mulder 1
Steals
Kroschel, LaFave and Jacob Grice 2; Degerstrom & Lucas Kreft 1
Blocks
Isaac Puetz 1
