The Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team had two Great River Conference games last week, and the Jaguars won one and lost a very tightly contested second game.
The Jaguars hosted the Rush City Tigers on Tuesday, February 9. Coming into the matchup Rush City only had one loss on the season. However, the Jaguars came ready to play and handed the Tigers their second loss by a score of 58-51. Hinckley-Finlayson played a solid first half on the defensive end of the court, only allowing Rush City to shoot 22% from the floor while turning the ball over 13 times; and the Jags enjoyed a 31-19 halftime lead.
The Tigers shot better in the second half, but the Jags were able to hold on to the lead and grab the conference win. Balanced scoring was one of the keys to the Jaguars success - they had seven players score, and six of those players had between eight and 12 points.
In the second game of the week Hinckley-Finlayson took on the Braham Bombers on Thursday, February 11. The match up between the Jaguars and the Bombers for several years has been a very tightly contested physical game with both teams playing tough defense - and this game wasn’t any different. The entire first half was a back and forth affair with the Bombers leading 26-23 at halftime. The second half was nearly a carbon copy of the first half: both teams exchanging leads several times. It seemed as though HF might come out on top as they had a 49-46 lead with time running out. Unfortunately for the Jags, Braham hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to tie it up and send it into overtime. Scoring was tough for both teams in the overtime period with Braham scoring four while H-F only scored three. The Jags had a shot to try and win it with two seconds remaining, but the shot didn’t fall: final score Braham 53 - H-F 52.
The loss brings the Jaguars overall record to 3-5, and 3-3 in the Great River Conference. Hinckley-Finlayson’s next games are Tuesday 2/16 when they host Mora and Thursday 2/18 when they host Isle.
Statistical Leaders vs Rush City:
Points
Cyliss LaFave 12; Ashton Hosler 11
Rebounds
Lathaniel Kroschel 19; Lucas Kreft 4; LaFave 4
Assists
Hosler 3; LaFave 3; Kroschel 3
Steals
6 players tied with 1
Blocks
Kroschel 1; LaFave 1; Jon Buchanan 1
Statistical Leaders vs Braham:
Points
Lathaniel Kroschel 18; Ashton Hosler 14
Rebounds
Lathaniel Kroschel 13; Lucas Kreft 5
Assists
Kroschel 3; Aaron Mulder 3
Steals
Kroschel 4; Mulder 2; Hosler 2
Blocks
Kroschel 2; Mulder 1
