The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars varsity boy’s basketball team picked up two wins last week to improve their record to 3-1. Good defense, solid rebounding, and a balanced offense were the keys to the Jaguar’s success.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14 the Jags traveled to Carlton to take on the Bulldogs and came away victorious with a 71-49 win. H-F had a good start to the game jumping out to an early lead, thanks in large part to pressure defense that created turnovers and transition points. The Jaguars picked apart the Bulldog’s zone defense as H-F put up 43 first half points and led by 17 at half. The Jaguars didn’t let up in the 2nd half either. They played solid defense making Carlton work hard for every shot. The Jaguars also controlled the boards and out-rebounded the Bulldogs by 10. On offense, the Jaguars were hard to stop: nine different players scored, and four different players scored in double digits. When there is balanced scoring like that, it makes a team tough to defend.
On Friday, December 17 the Jags hosted the Aitkin Gobblers. The Jaguars knew that this was going to be a hard-fought section 7AA game against a hungry Aitkin squad. When the final buzzer sounded the Jaguars were on top by a score of 52-50. This game was tight throughout with the Jags holding a slim lead throughout most of the game. Late in the second half, however, with less than a minute left, the Gobblers held a one point lead. Playing some great defense, the Jaguars were able to create a Gobbler turnover and Cyliss LaFave got out in transition. He drove hard to the hoop, made the basket, got fouled and knocked down the free throw. This put H-F up 52-50. The Jaguars had to make a defensive stand to secure the win. In the final seconds, Aitkin drove to the hoop, missed the shot, but got fouled by the Jaguars on the rebound. The Aitkin player missed the free throws, and Jordan Masterson grabbed the final rebound to secure the win. Offensively, the Jags were balanced again. Five different players knocked down 3-point shots in the game. Despite having much smaller players, H-F again controlled the rebounding battle by a count of 42-33.
Hinckley-Finlayson is now 3-1 on the season. The boy’s next game is Tuesday, December 21, when they host the Upsala Cardinals. Then the Jaguars will travel to Esko for their annual holiday tournament on December 28 and 29. H-F will face Esko in the first round at 7:30 on the 28.
Statistical Leader vs Carlton
Points
Cyliss LaFave, Trey Visser, Randy Skaff 13
Rebounds
Trey Visser 6; Jon Buchanan & Lucas Kreft 5
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 5; Jon Buchanan & Lucas Kreft 2
Steals
Cyliss LaFave 5; Ashton Hosler 3
Blocks
Griffin Stiel & Seth Olson 1
Statistical Leader vs Aitkin
Points
Randy Skaff 16, Trey Visser 13
Rebounds
Trey Visser 10; Ashton Hosler & Randy Skaff 7
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 7; Levi Degerstrom 2
Steals
Trey Visser 3; Ashton Hosler & Randy Skaff 2
Blocks
none
