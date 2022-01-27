The Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team played a pair of games last week on Thursday and Friday. The Jags came away with one win and one loss.
On Thursday, Jan. 20 the Jaguars hosted the Great River Conference rival, the Pine City Dragons. The Dragons entered the game in first place in the conference with a perfect 5-0 record. The success that Pine City is having can be largely attributed to the pressure defense they play, and their tremendous depth (they regularly sub 4-5 players at a time and can constantly have fresh bodies on the court). To start the game it seemed like H-F was up to the task and could hang in the game with Pine City. The Jags jumped out to an early lead, and every time the Dragons would go on a run, the Jaguars would answer. It was a back and forth first half, with Pine City eventually making a small run at the end of the half to grab a 37-31 halftime lead. Overall, H-F played a great first half. Unfortunately for the home team, Pine City’s depth coupled with their pressure defense proved too much for H-F to handle in the second half. The Jaguars showed signs of fatigue as they struggled to take care of the ball, and they struggled to knock down open jumpers - shots that they were making in the first half. The second half was all Dragons as they went on to win 85-46.
The Jags had a quick turn around as they had to play the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves on Friday, Jan. 21. The Wolves and Jaguars entered the match-up with very similar records, and the game proved to be a close one. The first half was a tightly-contested half of basketball. H-F and WHA exchanged leads several times with the Wolves eventually enjoying a 34-31 halftime lead. The Jaguars regrouped at halftime and came out ready to play in the second half. Balanced scoring and hot 3-point shooting were the keys for the Jaguars as they grabbed the lead and went on to win 67-61. Four Jaguar players scored in double-digits, and H-F knocked down 12 three point shots to help secure the victory.
Come out and support the Jaguars as they play host to the Ogilvie Lions on Tuesday, January 25, and then travel to Braham on Friday, January 28.
Statistical Leaders vs Pine City
Points
Trey Visser 13; Seth Olson & Jon Buchanan 9
Rebounds
Levi Degerstrom 6; Jordan Masterson 4
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 5; Griffin Stiel 3
Steals
Seth Olson 2; 5 players with 1
Blocks
Cyliss LaFave 1
Statistical Leaders vs Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
Points
Trey Visser and Jon Buchanan 16; Cyliss LaFave 15
Rebounds
Jon Buchanan 9; Levi Degerstrom 8
Assists
Levi Degerstrom 7; Lucas Kreft 4
Steals
Jon Buchanan and Seth Olson 2; three players with 1
