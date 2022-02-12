Last week the Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team had two games against Great River Conference opponents. The Jaguars defeated East Central last Tuesday, but lost at Pine City on Friday.
The Jags hosted the East Central Eagles on Tuesday, February 3, a game in which H-F was hungry to avenge an earlier loss to the Eagles. The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead and never looked back…this game was never close. H-F was scoring in transition, in the paint on second chance points, and knocking down 3-point shots to grab a 36-18 halftime lead. To start the second half the Jaguars increased the lead to over 25 points, and although East Central made a run, the game was never in jeopardy. Much improved defense was the key to beating the Eagles. In the first match-up East Central made 12 three pointers on 55% shooting. In the second game however, the Jaguars held them to only one made 3-pointer on less than 10% shooting. Hinckley-Finlayson won the game 60-41.
On Friday, February 4, the Jaguars had to travel to Pine City to take on the Dragons. Pine City is undefeated in conference games, and they had a nine game win streak entering Friday’s contest. Although the Jaguars played hard and hung with the Dragons for a while, ultimately Pine City’s potent offense and pressure defense proved too much for the Jaguars. The Dragons built an early lead in the first half going up by more than 20 points, but the Jags fought back and made a run that cut the lead to 49-38 at halftime. The second half was much of the same: Pine City building on their lead, and the Jaguars making a run to cut into the lead. Unfortunately for H-F, they could never quite overcome the deficit and lost 85-60.
The Jaguars have a busy week next week having to play four games in five days. On Tuesday, February 8, H-F travels to Ogilvie. On Thursday, February 10, the Jags host the Mille Lacs Raiders. Then on Friday, February 11, the H-F boys travel to Virginia for the annual North-South Challenge, a tournament in which the Jaguars will face Virginia on Friday night and International Falls on Saturday afternoon.
Statistical Leaders vs East Central
Points
Cyliss LaFave 20; Jordan Masterson 11
Rebounds
Lucas Kreft 12; Jordan Masterson 11
Assists
Trey Visser 6; Lucas Kreft and Levi Degerstrom 3
Steals
Trey Visser, Ashton Hosler and Levi Degerstrom 2
Blocks
Seth Olson and Tony Benjamin 1
Statistical Leaders vs Pine City
Points
Ashton Hosler 18; Jon Buchanan 13
Rebounds
Jon Buchanan 14; Cyliss LaFave 3
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 4 & Lucas Kreft 3
Steals
Cyliss LaFave & Ashton Hosler 2
Blocks
none
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.