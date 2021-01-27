The Hinckley-Finlayson (H-F) Jaguars boys’ basketball team had games against two tough opponents last week and lost both.
On Tuesday January 19, the Jags hosted the East Central (EC) Eagles. Last season in the sub-section championship the Jaguars knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs on some last second free throws. The Eagles returned nearly all of their players from last season, and it was clear that they were out for revenge. H-F, on the other hand, only returns one starter from last year’s team. Despite the lack of experience, the Jags hung with EC for the entire first half. It was a tightly contested first half with the Eagles leading by five at halftime. The second half was another story: the Eagles stepped up their play, especially on the defensive end, while the Jaguars struggled to take care of the ball. East Central also took advantage of their height by out-rebounding the Jaguars by 18 in the game. The rebounding, coupled with second chance points, proved to be the demise of the Jaguars as they went on to lose the game 70-49.
On Friday, January 22 H-F was supposed to host the Rush City Tigers. However, due to some COVID-19 issues at Rush City, the Jags were able to pick up a game with the Royalton Royals. The game against Royalton was nearly a carbon copy of the East Central game. Once again, the Jags found themselves undersized for a second game in a row and they struggled to rebound. The Jags gave up 19 offensive boards, while only grabbing nine of their own. The Jaguars hung in the game in the first half again and were down 27-19 at halftime. The Jags started the second half well, and at one point cut the deficit to five but never got any closer. The Royals’ size and strength eventually took its toll on the Jaguars. That, coupled with poor second half shooting by the Jaguars resulted in a 50-36 loss.
Hinckley-Finlayson’s next games are Monday, January 25 when they host Upsala, and Tuesday, January 26 at Onamia.
Statistical Leaders vs EC:
Points Lathaniel Kroschel 20; Cyliss LaFave 12
Rebounds Kroschel 9; LaFave, Lucas Kreft, Jon Buchanan 3
Assists Kreft 3; Levi Degerstrom 3
Steals Buchanan 2; five players with 1
Blocks Kroschel 1
Statistical Leaders vs Royalton:
Points Lathaniel Kroschel 11; Cyliss LaFave 11
Rebounds Kroschel 8; LaFave & Lucas Kreft 5
Assists Ashton Hosler 3; Levi Degerstrom 2
Steals Kroschel 4; Hosler 2
Blocks LaFave 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.