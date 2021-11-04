The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguar football team wrapped up their season with a 6 - 14 loss to the Mesabi East Giants. The Jags coming off a win over Mesabi East just 10 days ago knew the Giants would be out for revenge in this section semi final game.
In the first half, the Jags found themselves in unfamiliar territory as the Giants were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. However, the scoreboard showed only 8 points for Mesabi East and the Jags continued to fight. A 34-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Trey Visser to senior tight end Randy Skaff had the Jags within six inches of the goal line right before half. Unfortunately, the Jags weren’t able to score leaving the Jags with 0 at the half.
Both teams looked to make adjustments at half, but the closely contested game continued. Mesabi did strike again with a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter leaving the Jags down 14. Not ready for the season to end, Senior running back Ashton Hosler found the end zone with a hard fought 6 yard touchdown run. This determination brought some energy back into the Jaguars defense as they were able to stop the Giants on an interception by junior linebacker Levi Degerstrom. This was the big play the Jags had been looking for but the Giants defense had the Jaguar’s number.
The late 4th quarter drive by the Jaguars ended up being their last of the season as they were unable to find the end zone before time expired. The Jaguars finished the season as a number 2 seed in section 7AA with a 5 - 3 win/loss record.
Congratulations to the Jaguar players on a great season and we wish our seniors: Jalen Belgarde, Marvin Bergmann, Jacob Grice, Ashton Hosler, Alan Lopez, Justin Matson, Brice Mitchell, Damian Parsons, Gavin Scott and Randy Skaff the best of luck in the future as they will be greatly missed.
