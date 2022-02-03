The Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team had two games last week and won both of them. The victories over Ogilvie and Braham extended their winning streak to three in a row.
On Tuesday, January 25, the Jaguars hosted the Ogilvie Lions. Ogilvie is enjoying one of their most successful seasons they have had in many years, and so the Jags knew they’d have to play at a high level to get the win. The game plan for H-F going into this game was to try and get the ball inside and use their size and strength to their advantage. The Jaguars executed the game plan quite well. Post players Jordan Masterson and Jon Buchanan had big games. Masterson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Buchanan had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. Both players shot over 70% from the floor. It was indeed a dominant performance from the H-F post players. The Jags had very balanced scoring with seven players contributing points. Masterson led scorers with 17, but the other six players all scored between 6 and 9 points. When the final buzzer sounded H-F won 63-45.
On Friday, January 28, the H-F boys traveled to Braham to take on the Bombers. Over the last couple of years the Jags and Bombers have had some very close, hard-fought games that have been decided by one or two possessions. This game was no different. The Jaguars came ready to play, but so did the Bombers. It was a back and forth first half with the Jags having a slight 29-27 lead at halftime. The second half was much the same with both teams going on runs. In the end, H-F won 65-59. The Jaguar guards stepped up this game and shot very well from the 3-point line. Lucas Kreft nailed six 3-pointers, Cyliss LaFave made four, and Trey Visser knocked down two. These three players combined to shoot nearly 45% from the 3-point line and finished with 21, 18 and 12 points to help seal the victory.
The Jaguars have two conference games next week. On Thursday, February 3, H-F will host the East Central Eagles, and on Friday, February 4 ,the Jaguars will travel to Pine City to take on the Dragons.
Statistical Leaders vs Ogilvie
Points
Jordan Masterson 17; Cyliss LaFave 9
Rebounds
Jordan Masterson 10; Jon Buchanan 7
Assists
Cyliss LaFave & Jon Buchanan 3
Steals
Cyliss LaFave 3; Seth Olson 2
Blocks
Jon Buchanan 2
Statistical Leaders vs Braham
Points
Lucas Kreft 21; Cyliss LaFave 18
Rebounds
Jordan Masterson 16; Jon Buchanan 5
Assists
Cyliss LaFave & Lucas Kreft 3
Steals
Seth Olson 4; Ashton Hosler 2
