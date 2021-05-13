The Hinckley Knights townball team will open their 2021 season this weekend under the lights at Brennan Field. The hometown club will face the Anoka Bucs Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the Blaine Fusion Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Both opponents are from the Class ‘B’ Metro Minny League.
The Knights will begin the season with a new field manager, Ted Hasz, a former Knights pitcher and a longtime townball player/coach. He appeared in ten state tournaments as a pitcher and draftee. He has also coached some of the current Knights players when they played on American Legion teams and at the high school level.
Coach Hasz met with the team at the spring meeting and said he is excited to work with a talented group of players, some with experience and some as promising newcomers. Outgoing manager Tim Thom moves to the Knights front office and will be the team’s General Manager after eight competitive seasons managing on the field.
The Knights volunteer crew has already been hard at work at the field, replacing the roof on the grandstand and making other needed repairs. Brennan Field is consistently listed among the best baseball parks in the state of Minnesota, with a great atmosphere to watch a game.
This weekend’s games are just the first in a busy season at the ballpark. Hinckley will host three big invitational events this year. The first will be the Minnesota Leadoff Challenge, May 22-23. There will be four games each day played in a round-robin format, so each of the eight participating teams will get to play a pair of games against different opponents. The second will be a brand new eight-team double-elimination tournament, June 4, 5 and 6, called the Brennan Field Classic. And the third will be the long-running Hinckley Invitational Tournament, June 25, 26 and 27, also using an eight-team double-elimination format.
The Knights will also host eight regular-season games against their Class ‘C’ Eastern Minny League opponents, including East Bethel, North Branch, Quamba, Ramsey, St. Francis, Mora, Rum River, Chisago Lakes, Braham, and Nowthen. Hinckley will travel to Princeton, Braham, Quamba, Jordan and Mora for road games this season, plus a doubleheader up north in Hibbing. And new this year, the Knights will play a home-and-away series against the Hayward Hawks from across the border in Wisconsin.
The state no longer requires face masks for outdoor events with fewer than 500 people, but masks are welcome, and maintaining six feet of social distancing is still required for spectators at outdoor sporting events until the state issues the all-clear as expected later this summer.
You can see the complete schedule, along with game recaps and more news on the team’s website Hinckley Knights.com and follow the team on Facebook at Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
