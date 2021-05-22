As the Hinckley Knights amateur baseball club approaches its 100th anniversary, the team is proud to announce the opening of the Hinckley Knights Hall of Fame.
The first four members to be inducted, appropriately, will be three generations of the Brennan family. An induction ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Brennan Field. Everyone is invited.
The inductees include: J.M. Brennan, who was founder of the Knights, co-founder of the Eastern Minny League, and co-founder of the Minnesota Baseball Association. He served as MBA president for 16 years, Brennan Field named in his honor and the sportsmanship trophy at the state tournament is named in his honor.
J.D. Brennan, J.M.’s son, was a member of the MBA board of directors.
James Brennan, J.M.’s grandson, was a player, manager, a member of the MBA board of directors and is currently secretary of the Eastern Minny League.
Dennis Brennan, J.M.’s grandson, was a player, manager, general manager and is currently a member of the MBA board of directors.
All four are members of the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame, and all four have immeasurably built and upheld the legacy of Knights baseball. Along with the Brennans, the team will induct three more people into the Hall of Fame this season, to complete the full inaugural class. All have made tremendous contributions to the history and success of Knights baseball and the community of Hinckley.
