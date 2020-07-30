The Hinckley Knights will host amateur baseball’s Region 1C Tournament, featuring 20 games at Brennan Field over the next three weekends.
Three games are on the schedule Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. Hinckley’s first game will be against Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. If the Knights win, their next game would be against Isanti, Sunday at 5 p.m. You can read more about the tournament at Tinyurl.com/Reg1C2020 including the full bracket with dates and times.
Hinckley is seeded seventh in the tournament, wrapping up the regular season with a record of 3-3 in the Eastern Minny League’s north division, and a 7-7 record overall.
The Knights defeated the Chisago Lakes Bulldogs last Wednesday night 20-12 in a three-hour game. The Bulldogs jumped on the board in the first inning, laying down back-to-back bunt singles, followed by three more hits later in the inning, to go up 4-0 before the Knights even came to bat. After mustering only a couple of base runners in the first, Hinckley put a half dozen runs on the board in the second. Catcher Trevor Johnson walked and stole a base, and third baseman Adam Bridenstine singled him home. Second baseman Jacob Grice added a single, and shortstop Jacob Perrotti doubled to score two. First baseman Cole Steffen walked and center fielder TJ Johnson singled, which would have loaded the bases, but an errant throw allowed Perrotti to score. Then as Trevor Johnson came up for the second time in the inning, he doubled and pushed Steffen and TJ around the bases, to put the Knights up 6-4. Hinckley got two more runs in the fourth on a walk by left fielder Lucas Willis, Trevor Johnson’s second double of the day, a throwing error to score Willis and a pitch that got away on ball four, allowing Trevor to score before the other runner was caught in a rundown for the third out, making it 8-4. The Bulldogs caught up in the fifth, leveraging an error, a walk and three hits into four runs, tying the score at 8-8. In the bottom of the fifth, the Knights got those runs back and more. Grice walked, pitcher Travis Visser reached on an error, Perrotti singled to load the bases, and Grice scored on a wild pitch. TJ Johnson doubled to score Visser. Right fielder Dylan Libra walked to load the bases. Then came three more walks before a pitching change, and one more walk by the relief pitcher before they could retire the side, with Hinckley up 14-8. Chisago Lakes got a pair of runs in the sixth on a walk and two hits, but the Knights got both runs back in the bottom of the inning, on a couple of hits, some walks and several wild pitches, putting the score at 16-10. The Bulldogs found two more runs in the seventh, using an error, a couple of walks and a single, but again the Knights responded, using walks, errors, wild pitches and a Bridenstine single to make it 19-12. Hinckley tacked on a final run in the eighth, when pinch hitter Griffin Stiel reached base on an error and scored later in the inning when Libra reached on an error. The Knights had called in Willis to relieve Visser in the eighth and ninth, which he did, giving up a lone hit and striking out five of the seven batters he faced, to end the game at 20-12. Although several Hinckley runs came in on Chisago Lakes errors and wild pitches, the Knights did put up some offense, as Trevor Johnson went 3-5 with two doubles and 3 RBI, and TJ Johnson was 3-6 with a double and an RBI. Perrotti went 2-6 with a double and 2 RBI and Bridenstine when 2-2 with 3 walks and 4 RBI. Steffen and Grice each had a hit. Libra added 2 RBI, while Wills, Visser and Thurner each had 1 RBI. Defensively, the team struggled with four errors but turned a nice double play in the seventh. Starting pitcher Travis Visser got the win in seven innings of work, giving up 11 earned runs on 12 hits, walking 4 and striking out 9. Lucas Willis pitched 2 innings in relief, allowing one hit and striking out 5.
On Friday, the Knights traveled to Quamba to play the Cubs. The game was suspended in the sixth inning when Hinckley asked the umpire to review the baseballs being used in the game. In a league meeting Sunday, the board agreed to more clearly define which brand and models of balls can be used in league games. Hinckley forfeited the game.
On Sunday, Hinckley fell 5-3 to the Mora Blue Devils on the road. Starting pitcher Travis Visser singled in the third inning and moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Jacob Perrotti. Two batters later, TJ Johnson hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to put the Knights 2-0. Mora got two runs in the fourth on a couple of singles and a double. They added a run in the fifth on a string of hits, and two more in the eighth on a pair of doubles. The Knights got a rally going in the ninth, when relief pitcher Lucas Willis doubled and was driven in by a double from first baseman Brady Johnson, but that was the last run they would score. The Johnson brothers led the offense for the Knights. Trevor and Brady were both 2-4, and Brady had an RBI. TJ was 1-4, on his two-run home run. Starting pitcher Travis Visser took the loss, giving up 8 hits and striking out 3 in 5 innings of work. Reliever Lucas Willis surrendered five hits in three innings.
Follow the team on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
