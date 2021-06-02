The Hinckley Knights opened the 2021 Eastern Minny League regular season Friday night at Brennan Field, with a win over the North Branch Nighthawks 13-4.
The scoring started early when catcher Trevor Johnson led off with a grounder and reached first on an error, and center fielder Lucas Willis followed up with a two-run home run just left of the scoreboard. Pitcher TJ Johnson doubled, moved up to third on a passed ball and scored on an error to make it 3-0 after the first.
Four more runs came in the third. TJ Johnson was hit by a pitch and stole two bases, before being driven in by second baseman Cory Schmidt. First baseman Shawn Ausmus walked and moved up on a grounder by third baseman Isaiah Hasz, and crossed the plate on a double steal. A grounder from designated hitter Cade Thurner brought Hasz in, and when shortstop Jacob Perrotti reached base on an error, Thurner came in.
Another four runs followed in the fourth. Ausmus singled, left fielder Dylan Libra doubled, and a double by Schmidt scored them both. Hasz singled, and when Thurner reached on an error, Schmidt scored. Perrotti added a sacrifice fly to score Hasz, and the score was 11-0.
The Nighthawks were missing some key players due to holiday weekend events, which resulted in a bumpy night in the field, finishing with six errors. They got on the board in the sixth, with a hit batsman, an error, a double and a sacrifice fly, and scored two more in the seventh, with a hit batsman a couple of walks and a single, bringing the score to 11-4.
The Knights got their final two runs in the eighth, when Isaac Lenzen and Griffin Stiel walked, and were driven in on singles by Schmidt and Dez Letexier, to make the final 13-4.
Cory Schmidt led the way on offense, going 3-5 with 4 RBI. Lucas Willis picked up 2 RBI on his home run, and Cade Thurner had a pair of RBI. TJ Johnson, Dylan Libra and Schmidt each had a double, six other Knights had a hit and six players stole a base. Starter TJ Johnson earned the win with five innings of work, walking one, hitting one batter and striking out 11. Schmidt pitched two innings, giving up 2 hits and 3 earned runs, walking two and striking out one. Lucas Willis pitched the final two, surrendering a lone hit and striking out 5.
The Knights were scheduled to host the East Bethel Bandits Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Watch for the score in next week’s edition of the Hinckley News.
June 4-6, Hinckley hosts the Brennan Field Classic, an eight-team double-elimination tournament. The townball tournament starts at 7:00 p.m, with Regal against St. Bonifacius. At around 9:00 p.m., the Knights will play Rogers, with five games to follow on Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. and four more on Sunday.
Follow the team on HinckleyKnights.com or on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
