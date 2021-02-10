On Tuesday February, 2 the Lady Jaguars traveled to Pine City to take on the Dragons. Pine City is the favorite to win the Great River Conference and we knew it would be a battle.
The girls played excellent defense in the first half, and even held the lead until the 5:00 mark, when the outside shooting and transition offense for the Dragons kicked into high gear. Down 33-17 at the half, the Jaguars continued to play excellent as a team, finding the open players for quality shots and hung in the game throughout. The Dragons took the victory 71-48, but it was a much closer game than the score shows. It’s been quite a while since we were able to compete against a team like Pine City, but the girls represented our community well and played tough through the whole game.
Scoring for the Jags: Hallie Rootkie 18, Grace Balut 14, Makayla Ammerman 9, Rylie Kreger 3, Olivia Hoppe and Jezzalyn Ringler 2.
Assists, Ammerman, Balut and Ringler 2; Rebounds, Rootkie 16; Steals, Kreger 3; Blocks, Ammerman and Balut 1.
On Friday, February 5, the Lady Jaguars hosted our section rival Upsala. The Cardinals hit some early shots to take a lead, but the Jags persevered and ended the first half with a 26-17 lead. The second half was back and forth as the Jags would make a shot to increase the lead to double digits, but the Cardinals would have an answer. Upsala cut the lead to as low as four points, but the Lady Jags took care of business at the free throw line and took the victory, 47-38. The Jags are now 4-3 on the season, with a GRC record of 3-2.
Scoring for the Jags: Rylie Kreger 21, Grace Balut 13, Hallie Rootkie 8, Makayla Ammerman 4, Bella Brant 1.
Assists, Rootkie 4; Rebounds, Rootkie 20; Steals, Balut 3; Blocks, Ammerman and Rootkie 5.
The Lady Jags have two games this coming week; Monday (2/8) vs. Pine City and Thursday (2/11) at Braham.
JV Update
2/2-at Pine City, W 32-25
2/5-vs Upsala, L 38-30.
The JV now has a record of 4-3 on the season, with a 4-1 mark in the GRC.
C-Team Update
2/2-at Pine City, W 31-28
The C-Team is now 2-2 on the season, with a 2-1 record in the GRC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.