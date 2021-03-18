The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars’ week began with a home-and-home series against Ogilvie. Monday, March 8 they hosted the Lions and got off to a good start in the first half, holding their leading scorer to zero points in the half and having a lead as big as eight points as they took a 29-27 advantage to the break. In the second half it seemed like the Lions couldn’t miss as they made seven three-point baskets. The Jaguars were unable to hold back thier second chance opportunities and the Lions took the victory, 73-63.
Scoring for the Jags: Grace Balut 16, Hallie Rootkie 13, Rylie Kreger 10, Makayla Ammerman 9, Bella Brant and Olivia Hoppe 6, Joey Hopkins 3.
Assists, Ammerman and Balut 3; Rebounds, Rootkie 14; Steals, Balut and Kreger 2; Blocks, Ammerman, Balut, Hoppe, and Rootkie 1.
On Tuesday, March 9 the Jags took to the road to play the Lions again, this time in Ogilvie with an afternoon start time of 3 p.m. due to election night in Ogilvie. This game was almost a carbon copy of Monday’s game as the Jags got out to an early lead in the game, but the Lions were able to execute well in transition and took 36-28 lead at halftime. The Jaguars played well in the second half, cutting the lead down to five at one point, but foul trouble for the Jags and timely free throw shooting for the Lions gave them the win, 65-53.
Scoring for the Jags: Rootkie 16, Balut 13, Ammerman 11, Kreger 9, Brant and Hoppe 2.
Assists, Ammerman and Balut 6; Rebounds, Rootkie 15; Steals, Brant 3; Blocks, Hoppe and Rootkie 2.
Thursday, March 11 the Jags hosted Rush City in a game originally schedule to be played in Rush City, but gym conflicts allowed the Jags to have a season finale home game. They played excellent defense in the first half and rebounded well as a team to take a 29-25 halftime lead. However, we couldn’t handle the Tigers second half shooting as they scored 37 points in the final 18 minutes to take the win, 62-49.
Scoring for the Jags: Rootkie 19, Balut 12, Ammerman 10, Hoppe 4, Kreger 3, Jezzalyn Ringler 1.
Assists, Ammerman and Kreger 2; Rebounds, Rootkie 13; Steals, Ammerman and Balut 3; Blocks, Rootkie 4.
The Lady Jags finished the regular season with an 8-10 overall record and a 6-8 Great River Conference record (5th in GRC), and a 6-5 record in Section 5A play. The Jags have earned the #4 seed for section playoffs and will host the 5th seed Onamia Panthers on Wednesday night. They split the season series against the Panthers this year and are looking forward to meeting them again in the playoffs. The Semi-Finals would be on Friday, site and time to be determined.
JV UPDATE
Monday, 3/8-vs. Ogilvie, L 58-51.
Tuesday, 3/9-at Ogilvie, L 57-50.
Thursday, 3/11-vs. Rush City, L 34-32.
The JV Jags finished their season with a 10-7 overall record, 9-5 in GRC play. JV players for the 2021 season; Junior-Olivia Hoppe; Sophomores-Joey Hopkins, Gracie Olson, and Corrina Tvedt; Freshmen-Bella Bennett, Anna Degerstrom, Jovi Fahey, Brekyn Hanson, Hannah Hartl, Reese Hartl, and Sydney Kreger.
C-TEAM UPDATE
Thursday, 3/11-vs. Rush City, L 26-18.
The C-team finished their season with an overall record of 4-6 and a GRC record of 4-3. C-team players for the 2021 season; Sophomore-Kaytlyn Carter; Freshmen-Bella Bennett, Gabby Brigan, Ava Cessna, Hannah Hartl, Ella Hoppe, Ali Martin, Jerricka Ringler; 8th Grader-Lauren Thom.
